Transfer News: Sunderland looking closely at free agent striker

During tonight’s live episode of the weekly Friday Night Live Twitter Space - which happens each and every week over on the Roker Report Twitter feed, starting at 7:30pm - Sky Sports News presenter and massive Sunderland fan Tom White dropped a little transfer nugget for the listening supporters whilst chatting about the team's striker issue.

Listen back to the show below by clicking the link!

! ⚽️



Thanks everyone who listened tonight, jumped in to chat and got involved - we love doing these shows. We'll be back next Friday with another.



Click below to listen back to the show! ➡️ https://t.co/iIwJxSR1pl#HawayTheLads | #SAFC ❤️ — Roker Report (@RokerReport) October 7, 2022

Everyone knows about our lack of forward options, and whilst publicly Tony Mowbray has quelled any rumours about a potential signing, White claimed that the club are very much looking at one player in particular.

He said that the player - who is currently injured - wouldn’t be fit before the World Cup but would be ready after it, and that it wouldn’t be a short term deal - instead, if a deal was to happen, it would be for a couple of seasons at least.

Rumours began to swirl on social media afterward, and most fans linked it back to one player in particular - Matej Vydra, the 30-year old Czech Republic international forward who played in the Premier League last season with Burnley.

Vydra left Turf Moor after four years following the expiration of his contract and following their relegation from the top flight, but is recovering following surgery he had in the summer after rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in the final few weeks of last season.

He was in talks with the Clarets over a new two year deal in the summer, which never came off, and whilst he’s still rehabbing his knee, he’ll likely be ready to sign for a new club in the new year.

Could it be him? It makes a lot of sense I guess - he’d be a very good signing, providing the injury hasn’t taken too much of a toll on him - but it would make sense to keep our options open before January, as it’s likely we’ll need to sign somebody regardless of how Stewart and Simms are doing at that point.

Interesting stuff, nonetheless - you can always rely on Tom to drop a transfer nugget whenever he appears on Roker Report!