Friday Night Live: Join us at 19:30hrs as we chat all things Sunderland ahead of Swansea (a)!

The RR crew are back at half seven tonight, live over on Twitter, to chat all things Sunderland ahead of the trip to Wales to take on Swansea on Saturday afternoon. Join us!

By Editor Gav
/ new
Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 19:30pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 7:30pm.

See you then!

