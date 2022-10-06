 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: An interview with former Sunderland and Swansea striker - Danny Graham!

In an effort not to remedy the Sunderland striker crisis ahead of a trip to Swansea, but instead to satisfy his endless quest for footballing knowledge - our Chris Wynn sat down with former Boro, Sunderland, Blackburn, Swansea and Watford striker Danny Graham - talking his 17 year career, hearing his side of a few stories and chatting about his experiences with managers and players past and present! 

What’s the crack?

  • How has life been treating Danny since retiring from professional football last year?
  • Where did his passion for footy come from?
  • How his first first spell at Sunderland came about and stories about his time under *deep breath* Martin O’Neill, Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet and Dick Advocaat;
  • His relationship with current Sunderland gaffer Tony Mowbray after a long spell under Mogga at Blackburn;
  • The lads he’s played alongside over the years;
  • Danny addresses some of the criticism he’s faced publicly and how he feels about it in hindsight and how it felt at the time;
  • The misery of his second spell at the club, what was going on behind the scenes under Phil Parkinson and how it influenced his decision to end his career;
  • His thoughts on Lee Johnson, the strange departure of Alex Neil and how refreshing it is to see the club on the trajectory it is under his old boss;
  • Looking at both his former clubs’ form in the Championship so far this year - how does he see this weekend’s fixture playing out?
  • All this and much more! Listen in!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

