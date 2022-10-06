Roker Rapport Podcast: An interview with former Sunderland and Swansea striker - Danny Graham!

What’s the crack?
- How has life been treating Danny since retiring from professional football last year?
- Where did his passion for footy come from?
- How his first first spell at Sunderland came about and stories about his time under *deep breath* Martin O’Neill, Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet and Dick Advocaat;
- His relationship with current Sunderland gaffer Tony Mowbray after a long spell under Mogga at Blackburn;
- The lads he’s played alongside over the years;
- Danny addresses some of the criticism he’s faced publicly and how he feels about it in hindsight and how it felt at the time;
- The misery of his second spell at the club, what was going on behind the scenes under Phil Parkinson and how it influenced his decision to end his career;
- His thoughts on Lee Johnson, the strange departure of Alex Neil and how refreshing it is to see the club on the trajectory it is under his old boss;
- Looking at both his former clubs’ form in the Championship so far this year - how does he see this weekend’s fixture playing out?
- All this and much more! Listen in!
