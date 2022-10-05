Roker Rapport Podcast: Quick Reaction to Sunderland AFC 0-0 Blackpool!

What’s the Crack?
- How are the lads feeling about that performance?
- Is it almost lazy to blame the lack of strikers for our lack of chances, as despite acknowledging how much they’re needed we did create chances didn’t we?
- Some brave defending, some great play from Alese once again and good saves from Patto;
- *Game of two halves klaxon*
- What happened in that second half?
- We’ll take the points and clean sheets given our current situation, but people are understandably frustrated;
- Mowbray has asked for patience and we’re in no danger as it stands - doesn’t both he and the squad deserve the time they need?
Back soon lads and lasses! HAWAY!
