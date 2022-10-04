Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-0 Blackpool - Clarke denied late winner as Lads draw blank

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made two good saves, one from a corner and another from a mishit cross but didn’t look entirely comfortable in the second half, particularly from corners.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

A vital block in the second half after a poorly hit Blackpool shot rebounded to the same player, otherwise a typically battling display.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Got one header on target from a late corner but straight at the goalkeeper, dealt with Madine well.

Aji Alese: 6/10

A hard working display by Alese, up and down the left flank all afternoon, including spells where he was the furthest forward and going up to get on the end of long balls.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

A good defensive effort but did have a bit of a scare very late on with a poor ball and then missing a recovering tackle.

Corry Evans: 6/10

A steady display from Evans without really having a big say on proceedings and struggled to get a hold of the game in the second half.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Had a goal chalked off when the referee didn’t play advantage and hit the bar in the first half, like Evans couldn’t quite get going after the break.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Played on the left, up front and on the right at stages of the game, did ok in all of them, almost won the game late on but should have done better when one on one with a defender early in the second half.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

A busy display again without really influencing play around the Blackpool box. Had a couple of well placed free kicks but couldn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

I thought he played well in general but not in areas where you would want the designated striker to be. Brought others into play and showed some nice touches but had one great opportunity in the first half but a heavy touch saw it spurned.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Was a bit sloppy in possession and not the threat he has been lately. Had one good run which saw him brought down on the edge of box but the free kick came to nothing.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Looked a little erratic but always keen to get the play going in the direction of the opposition goal.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Quiet when he came on but sat in front of the defence and snuffed out one dangerous attack late on.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Lively again, skipped past his full back a couple of times and almost set up a winner for Clarke. Works really hard off the ball.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Tidy on the ball but maybe should have released Dajaku in a counter attack but chose to turn inside and the opportunity was gone.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Made one good run behind without Michut picking him out and then won a corner following another run with the ball but pretty quiet.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Almost won the game late on with a header from Bennette’s cross and forced the visiting goalkeeper into a great save in the first half. Should have done better when one on one with a defender but did a job for the team, playing up front, on the right and left throughout the game.