Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 12 - Sunderland v Blackpool

Last time around - Preston North End at home

The Roker Report lads were all confident for a win after the international break, as can be seen below. Despite some really good play by Sunderland and strong performances across the park, especially from the likes of Alese and Roberts, the killer finish eluded us and we had to settle for a goalless draw.

It took some good defensive work and the odd good save from Patterson to preserve that point though, so a draw is probably a fair result for one of the best defences facing a team without any recognised strikers.

A blank is drawn in terms of prediction league points from Saturday. Hopefully our haul of points is improved with our second game in a few days, as we take on Blackpool this evening.

Predictions League Table - after 11 games

No points Saturday, so no change in the table.

Will retains his decent lead, and those chasing him are hoping he has a bit of a dip to let them catch up a little, especially bottom of the table Martin.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Blackpool Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

Blackpool lost their 3rd game on the bounce at the weekend, a 1-0 loss at home to Norwich. Apart from their win away to Huddersfield early last month, they are on a pretty poor run. They also have the joint second worst goal difference of minus 6, with only Huddersfield matching them, and Hull being worse on a shocking minus 12…! It looks like our George got away from the Humberside outfit just in time eh.

This is all stacking up for a good win for the lads, and although we were not quite able to crack Preston on Saturday we had several chances, and if we create like that tonight we should prevail.

I’d like to see Diallo get a start with Simms still not right, as Amad is getting sharper every match and could do some damage with a longer run out. More importantly, I’d like to see the final decisions in and around the box be better made, as we could have scored a couple Saturday if we had lifted our heads up and looked for a square ball instead of taking on a tight angle shot.

Anyway, 2-0, back in business, Diallo opens his account. Sorted.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Blackpool Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

It might not have been a classic against Preston, but it was a solid point against a stubborn defence, and another clean sheet.

Tonight presents a perfect opportunity to add more points to the board, against a struggling Blackpool side.

They’re currently on a run of three straight defeats. On top of that, they’ve managed only two goals in their last five.

Though it’s early doors, we’re certainly performing better than I first expected.

I’ll take any sort of win tonight, to keep us up at the right end of the table.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Blackpool Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Maybe I underestimated Preston in last weeks prediction… maybe I’m overestimating our capability without a recognised striker, I didn’t watch the Preston game to know for sure.

This week is another home tie against another team in a little bit of a struggle. Blackpool are in a really shady bit of form, with their only points coming from a 1-0 win against a Huddersfield team finding themselves in the bottom three.

They are scoring at less than a goal a game, and conceding at more than a goal a game… that plus being at the SoL again is enough for me to go for a 2-0 win.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Blackpool Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jewison Bennette

We huffed and puffed without making the breakthrough on Saturday, and I have a feeling Tony Mowbray might roll the dice tonight in an attempt to pose Blackpool a different attacking threat.

I’m hoping both Bennette and Amad will start, with Sunderland’s favourite Costa Rican opening the scoring. 2-0.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Blackpool Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

A stalemate back on home turf may not have got anybodies juices flowing but we showed that no team makes us look poor and we can adapt against any style.

Blackpool haven’t been good lately. 1 win in 7 with the last three all losses. I believe our consistency and drive, especially at home, can push us over the line on Tuesday.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3-0 Blackpool Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After being frustrated by Preston, more North-West fodder comes our way.

Blackpool haven’t started particularly well and will likely be happy to be sitting outside the relegation places. Losing Josh Bowler on Deadline Day was a real blow and with just one win from their last four, this is a good time to play them.

Our lack of finesse in the final third was our Achilles’ heel last time out, and that will happen with a young squad. Importantly, we still looked threatening and our pace options off the bench continue to impress - you wonder if one of Ba, Bennette or Diallo will get their first start of season.

Fancy us to go big and put Blackpool to the sword.