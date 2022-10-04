Starting XI: Will we try something different in attack tonight as the lads take on Blackpool?

While Saturday’s performance was a decent one overall, we were left ruing a lack of cutting edge up front. Tony Mowbray certainly surprised me by opting to line up with an unchanged team, but I think with games coming thick and fast – and another home game that offers us the chance of three points – we might mix it up a bit tonight.

Here’s how I’d line up tonight.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Another clean sheet on Saturday will have been a good confidence boost after letting two in at Watford.

Defence: Lynden Gooch, Luke O’Nien, Danny Batth, Aje Alese

It’ll be unchanged at the back tonight I’d think – and rightly so after some decent performances from Alese and Batth in particular at the weekend.

Lynden Gooch hasn’t had the best couple of weeks, but without a realistic alternative at right back he’ll keep his place.

Midfield: Corry Evans, Abdoullah Ba, Alex Pritchard

Ba’s done well in his sub outings so far, and I think he should come into the team tonight ahead of Dan Neil.

He looks a cracking player and it’d a great chance for him to play.

Pritchard did play a bit deeper on Saturday and I think we’ll see him here again tonight.

Attackers: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jewison Bennette

Bennette only got back into the country late on Thursday, so starting on Saturday was unrealistic, but he could well get a start tonight.

Clarke’s had a good start to the season, but I think a game on the bench could do him good, particularly with the fixtures we have coming up.

I’d also give Amad a go from the off up front – between them and Roberts I think we can cause Blackpool some serious problems.