Starting XI: Will we try something different in attack tonight as the lads take on Blackpool?

While Saturday’s performance was a decent one overall, we were left ruing a lack of cutting edge up front. Tony Mowbray certainly surprised me by opting to line up with an unchanged team, but I think with games coming thick and fast – and another home game that offers us the chance of three points – we might mix it up a bit tonight.
Here’s how I’d line up tonight.
Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson
Another clean sheet on Saturday will have been a good confidence boost after letting two in at Watford.
Defence: Lynden Gooch, Luke O’Nien, Danny Batth, Aje Alese
It’ll be unchanged at the back tonight I’d think – and rightly so after some decent performances from Alese and Batth in particular at the weekend.
Lynden Gooch hasn’t had the best couple of weeks, but without a realistic alternative at right back he’ll keep his place.
Midfield: Corry Evans, Abdoullah Ba, Alex Pritchard
Ba’s done well in his sub outings so far, and I think he should come into the team tonight ahead of Dan Neil.
He looks a cracking player and it’d a great chance for him to play.
Pritchard did play a bit deeper on Saturday and I think we’ll see him here again tonight.
Attackers: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jewison Bennette
Bennette only got back into the country late on Thursday, so starting on Saturday was unrealistic, but he could well get a start tonight.
Clarke’s had a good start to the season, but I think a game on the bench could do him good, particularly with the fixtures we have coming up.
I’d also give Amad a go from the off up front – between them and Roberts I think we can cause Blackpool some serious problems.
