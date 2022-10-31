Is Edouard Michut making a case for a Sunderland starting role?

Gav says…

Hmm. Is it a bit too early to say?

Obviously I’m very encouraged by the cameo he had on Saturday, but there’s not enough to go off yet. And to be honest, that’s not a slight on him - I just think that there’s probably a plan for the Lad that we’ve not really heard yet.

Tony Mowbray talked the other day about the adjustment that our young foreign recruits have had to make not just on the pitch, but off it.

In a different country having to learn a different language, adjusting to life on your own away from family, paying bills, kitting out a home, making new friends, meeting new people - it’s a massive change in circumstances.

I think it’d be unreasonable to expect too much of any of these players after just two months on that basis - the way we’ve handled them so far, just dipping them in and out of games, is probably the most sensible approach.

Mogga also talked about how the upcoming winter break trip to Dubai will be a great opportunity for these Lads to really get to know some of their teammates - I’m paraphrasing, but he said something along the lines of “they need to spend 24 hours a day together to really bond”, and that’s very true.

Michut’s pedigree is seriously impressive and there’s no doubting that there’s a player in there that should be, at some point, capable of running games in the Championship - but to get him to that stage there’s a process and we just have to let it play out.

Right now I’m not so sure I can see him starting games, but after the World Cup he’s got as good a chance as anyone, providing he makes the most of the opportunities that he does get. Talent only gets you so far and you have to not only remain hungry, but prove you deserve the hype and prove you’re good enough.

Here’s hoping that Michut can do just that.

Mark Wood says…

After Aji Alese, Michut is a player I have looked forward to seeing in a red and white shirt since we signed him.

He has the pedigree of coming from one of Europe’s top clubs, and I have been waiting to see himstart since Tony Mowbray raved about his abilities a few weeks ago.

As much as we love watching a great striker, I also love watching a midfielder who can spray passes around the pitch, and that is exactly what he could bring to our team. I would see him as a replacement for Dan Neil, who through no fault of his own, has experienced some indifferent form due to not having a genuine striker as an outlet.

To be honest, I see no harm in giving more than one or two of our summer recruits a run in the side to see what they can do.

This season, many fans don’t expect us to challenge for promotion, and we have been around mid-table from day one, so there is less pressure than there has been in any season for a number of years.

As long as we don’t play them all at once, what have we got to lose?

Mark Carrick says…

We need to target the next three games for a good points return.

Huddersfield are second bottom having lost nine games from sixteen, and Ellis Simms coming on against Luton gives us hope that we can go there and compete for maximum points, which would set us up nicely to host Cardiff on Saturday.

However, we are facing something of a suspension nightmare with several players due to miss games soon. Jack Clarke is one, but with Patrick Roberts returning to fitness, that should be a like-for-like.

For others, it’s a chance to stake a claim, and Michut is a player that, on paper, excites.

He has good pedigree, coming from PSG, was much sought after a year or two ago, and this is a chance for him to get into the side and make a spot his own. He could replace either Corry Evans at the base or Dan Neil a little further ahead.

His range of passing and technical ability could hold the key to winning the midfield battle and help us to build attacks from deep. Alongside Abdoullah Ba and Jay Matete, he is another exciting player, but one who’s display at Luton warrants a start on Wednesday.

Andrew Smithson says…

Jack Clarke’s suspension means there will have to be at least one change at Huddersfield Town, and whilst Edouard Michut wouldn’t be a direct replacement Tony Mowbray showed this weekend that he isnt adverse to shuffling his pack if needed.

If that does mean a start for Michut, or one of the other new lads for that matter, then I think we can be pretty confident. The staff have done well to bed them in over time and wouldn’t risk that progress just for the sake of it, whilst we have all seen enough already to tell they have something about them.

In the case of the PSG loanee, he looks to be a lovely passer of the ball and in the last couple of weeks has taken a bit more on in terms of carrying it forwards. At Luton he was the last man back at set pieces too, so that suggests a growing confidence in him and about himself.

Huddersfield are scrapping for points so it could become a bit of a battle and when asked about it on Saturday, Elliott Embleton reminded us how hard it is to get to grips with a new league and club, even more so in a different country. I would understand it therefore if Mowbray opts to go with more experience - Embleton himself will feel he deserves a go for example, but it is good to have these options and Michut is one of several that could do a job.