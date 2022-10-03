Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing SAFC 0-0 Preston (and previewing Blackpool) with Paul Mort!

Gav and Chris are joined by Paul Mort - massive Lads fan, author & host of the ‘Paul Mort Talks Shit’ Podcast - to review Sunderland’s entertaining 0-0 draw at the SoL against Preston, and to look ahead to the Blackpool game!