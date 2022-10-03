 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing SAFC 0-0 Preston (and previewing Blackpool) with Paul Mort!

Gav and Chris are joined by Paul Mort - massive Lads fan, author & host of the ‘Paul Mort Talks Shit’ Podcast - to review Sunderland’s entertaining 0-0 draw at the SoL against Preston, and to look ahead to the Blackpool game!

By Editor Gav
What’s the Crack?

  • Well, despite the result it’s fair to say we were all entertained by the performance of the Sunderland players... right?!
  • Sunderland had 16 shots, but only two were on target - does that highlight the lack of a striker up top, or is it more complicated than that?
  • Were Preston just like almost every League One side that came to the SoL last season, or is that harsh given they had some good chances?
  • The Lads get rather excited about the potential of our young hopefuls
  • What did we make of Mowbray’s decision to make attacking subs?
  • What wasn’t so good?
  • Aji Alese was class again, as were Batth and O’Nien - which highlights that it might be a struggle for some good players to break back into the side
  • Will we beat Blackpool?
  • This and much more - Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

