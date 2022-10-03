Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing SAFC 0-0 Preston (and previewing Blackpool) with Paul Mort!

What’s the Crack?
- Well, despite the result it’s fair to say we were all entertained by the performance of the Sunderland players... right?!
- Sunderland had 16 shots, but only two were on target - does that highlight the lack of a striker up top, or is it more complicated than that?
- Were Preston just like almost every League One side that came to the SoL last season, or is that harsh given they had some good chances?
- The Lads get rather excited about the potential of our young hopefuls
- What did we make of Mowbray’s decision to make attacking subs?
- What wasn’t so good?
- Aji Alese was class again, as were Batth and O’Nien - which highlights that it might be a struggle for some good players to break back into the side
- Will we beat Blackpool?
- This and much more - Ha’way the Lads!
