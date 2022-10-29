Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Luton 1-1 Sunderland - Lads storm back for a draw with strong second half!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

There was one instance where he dropped the ball under pressure but played well today, better distribution, made one good save from a miss-hit cross, and was alert to a loose ball when he came out and headed it clear.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

At right back today and was solid defensively and got forward to put in some dangerous crosses in the second half.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Almost scored but his header hit the post, let Morris run off him for the equaliser after a tangle between the two but was solid otherwise.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Slotted straight back into the side and although not overly tested he did well.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Beaten too easily for the Luton opener and was not at his best today, also got turned too easily on the half way line in the second half, put in a bit of a wild challenge trying to recover and got booked for it.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Kept the ball ticking well all game, a needless booking for arguing with the referee but a quietly effective game.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Played okay without ever really standing out, he gave the ball away in a dangerous position early on but improved.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Like, Neil he gave the ball away too cheaply early in the game but was better and unlucky not to score after turning inside but his shot struck the post.

Amad Diallo: 8/10

Very lively game, unlucky not to score with him looking more dangerous around the box today.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

So close to an assist but Batth’s header struck the base of the post, worked hard and linked up well with teammates but not a big enough threat himself.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Got an assist after picking out Embleton for the equaliser and troubled the opposing full back whenever he got the ball.

Substitutes

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Typically tidy on the ball but a good driving run forward started the attack that eventually saw us equalise and put in a really important touch that stopped a dangerous Luton counter late on.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Really dangerous when he came on and had one shot flashed just wide.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Got on the end of Clarke’s cross, scoring the vital equaliser and, in truth, didn’t do much else but that will do.

Ellis Simms: 6/10

A bit quiet other than one shot blocked but great to see him back on the pitch.

Man of the Match: Amad

Looked lively all game, was unlucky not to score with the Luton goalkeeper saving a couple of good efforts, one from a well-taken free kick, and another shot into the side netting. He linked up play really well too and tracked back to help the team out defensively.