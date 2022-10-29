Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 17 - Luton Town vs Sunderland

Last time around...

That was a tough one to take. In my very simple view, we won one half and Burnley won the other on Saturday.

Many didn’t think we would even compete in the talk ahead of kick-off (as is reflected in our predictions). Burnley responded to going behind and had the players to execute the change in tactics, which included preying on our known weaknesses.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough from the bench to respond and once the rot got in, we faded. This is possibly the most concerning aspect of last weekend as it’s something we haven’t witnessed in this side that so far this season. Hopefully it’s a one-off and something we don’t see too often.

Only our top two, Matty and Will, were wise (aka miserable) enough to predict a loss so they both got something from the game. Let’s hope as Simms makes his return we can get some points on the board before the World Cup break and the lads’ jolly to Dubai.

Predictions League Table - after 16 games

Will and Matty both registered a point, moving Matty ahead of Jack, and solidifying Will’s position up top. No change for the rest as they lose ground on the top-two.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

While Ellis Simms is likely to rejoin the squad I think he will start on the bench.

Luton will be a test but if we can play like the first half versus Burnley and then bring on the big lad to change our shape and stretch the small pitch, who knows.

Come on lads - let's bounce back right away.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

We’re not in the best form at the moment, but something has got to give, surely.

Luton were last season’s surprise package, and have started this season in similar vain.

Before their humbling 4-0 reverse against Watford, they were seven unbeaten.

I think we’ll do well to get a point in all honesty. I would love all three to nip this dip in the bud, but Luton are by no means a pushover.

My heart says we’ll nick it, my head says a loss. So I’ll go in between with a score draw.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

Luton have surprisingly been better away from Kenilworth Road so far this season, which plays into the hands of Sunderland who although have acquired the same number of points home and away, have looked far more impressive on the road.

Our hosts have only lost one of their last 8 matches, but that was a 4-0 hammering from Watford last week which might just have shaken them a little bit.

The lads will be buoyed by the return of Simms to the squad and I can see him coming off the bench to Nick a point for us at the end!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

It’ll be a tough game at Kenilworth Road. Luton are a good team and have shown how to do the ‘progression in the championship’ thing really well. Still, with Ellis Simms nearing a return we could at least have a striking option, and I reckon the loanee could grab an equaliser from the bench. 1-1.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a disappointing second half, the lads need to show some fight. We are slowly getting more knocks so it’s even more important for us to get out of this unscathed.

With three losses out of the last four we need to have a reset and try and get away from any element of a relegation fight.

With Simms and Roberts looking to be in the squad, we have decent attacking outlets all over the park.

Luton however are playing extremely well and off the back of a battering, they will be looking for their fans to get behind them and show them what they can do.

It’s going to be extremely tough, maybe one of the hardest fixtures on the calendar. I do still believe we can get something from the game.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a disappointing collapse last week, hopefully we can bounce back against Luton.

Luton have had a solid start to the season and it will be a tough test going to their ground. We’ll have to play well to get something but I think the lads will want to bounce back.

Talk that Ellis Simms may be available could provide us with a focal point to our inconsistent front line, but I suspect it will be more of the same so hopefully it is more the first half against Burnley, rather than the second!

The lads will give it their all and we have found it easier on our travels so I’ll back us to get the result.