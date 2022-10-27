 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Luton v Sunderland w/ Sky Sports EFL Editor - Simeon Gholam!

Our Chris Wynn was joined by our old friend - and EFL editor for Sky Sports - Simeon Gholam, talking all about the Championship 22/23 season so far, a little chat he had with our very own Jack Clarke recently, and looking ahead to Sunderland’s trip to Kenilworth Road to face the Hatters!

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • How has Simeon been since we last spoke a good six months back?
  • What did he make of Jack Clarke after his recent interview for Sky Sports?
  • What has he made of our start to the 22/23 EFL Championship campaign?
  • Did he find the Alex Neil move surprising given Stoke's position, and what did he make of the Mowbray appointment?
  • What can he tell us about our opponents this weekend as we travel down to Kenilworth Road to face Nathan Jones’ Luton Town;
  • Is it at all easy to predict any Championship season really? Where does he think SAFC should finish come May of next year?
  • All this and more! Listen In!

