Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Luton v Sunderland w/ Sky Sports EFL Editor - Simeon Gholam!

Our Chris Wynn was joined by our old friend - and EFL editor for Sky Sports - Simeon Gholam, talking all about the Championship 22/23 season so far, a little chat he had with our very own Jack Clarke recently, and looking ahead to Sunderland’s trip to Kenilworth Road to face the Hatters!