Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing Luton v Sunderland w/ Sky Sports EFL Editor - Simeon Gholam!

What’s the crack?
- How has Simeon been since we last spoke a good six months back?
- What did he make of Jack Clarke after his recent interview for Sky Sports?
- What has he made of our start to the 22/23 EFL Championship campaign?
- Did he find the Alex Neil move surprising given Stoke's position, and what did he make of the Mowbray appointment?
- What can he tell us about our opponents this weekend as we travel down to Kenilworth Road to face Nathan Jones’ Luton Town;
- Is it at all easy to predict any Championship season really? Where does he think SAFC should finish come May of next year?
- All this and more! Listen In!
