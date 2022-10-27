 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: Dr Jekyll meets Mr Hyde - The Sunderland 2-4 Burnley Review!

Our Gav, Chris and Phil got together to torture themselves -and you - with a complete breakdown of the weekends result, as Sunderland capitulated in the second half in spectacular fashion to let a 2-0 first half lead slip away.

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What’s the crack?

  • Well that was a bit of a nightmare wasn’t it?
  • How are the lads feeling about the result overall?
  • All six goals reviewed in terrifying detail, from the Lads first two to those crushing four from the Burnley lot;
  • Was the result more about us than them?
  • What was behind that apparent psychological collapse? Is age a factor?
  • Should Tony Mowbray be taking more responsibility for game management?
  • What can the Lads learn from such a defeat, despite maybe not expecting the win?
  • All this and much more!

Editorial note:

Apologies for the late release lads and lasses, had a minor medical emergency that surprisingly wasn’t actually Burnley related… Aye.

Sunderland v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

More From Roker Report

Sunderland News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report