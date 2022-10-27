Roker Rapport Podcast: Dr Jekyll meets Mr Hyde - The Sunderland 2-4 Burnley Review!

What’s the crack?
- Well that was a bit of a nightmare wasn’t it?
- How are the lads feeling about the result overall?
- All six goals reviewed in terrifying detail, from the Lads first two to those crushing four from the Burnley lot;
- Was the result more about us than them?
- What was behind that apparent psychological collapse? Is age a factor?
- Should Tony Mowbray be taking more responsibility for game management?
- What can the Lads learn from such a defeat, despite maybe not expecting the win?
- All this and much more!
Editorial note:
Apologies for the late release lads and lasses, had a minor medical emergency that surprisingly wasn’t actually Burnley related… Aye.
