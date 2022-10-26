How many points can Sunderland pick up from their next four games?

Tom Albrighton says…

For me, seven points or more would represent a very good return from the upcoming fixtures.

With a trip to Luton on Saturday, we conclude our tough run of fixtures against teams in the top half of the table, and turn our attention to the teams surrounding us. These fixtures aren’t always brimming with quality and can get quite scrappy but as we’ve shown time and again this season, our players do relish a battle.

Cast aside recent disappointments and it’s clear the quality and potential to be competitive in all four fixtures is there, especially given the topsy-turvy nature of the league so far.

Seven points from the next four games should allow us to establish a comfortable gap between ourselves and the bottom three, as well as propelling us into a more comfortable top-half position.

Malc Dugdale says…

I wouldn’t disagree with Tom to be honest, although if we can take eight or nine points that would be even better.

Luton is going to be a test.

They’ve come up, settled at this level and have already flirted with the playoffs. If we get a point from them that would be good, but a win is possible and would be a great response to the Burnley game.

Huddersfield beat Hull a while ago and actually scored three against Luton earlier the same week. They got a point at Middlesbrough at the weekend, but we have to win that game.

Cardiff enjoyed couple of wins at the start of October but have been erratic since. They’ve let in six goals in the last three games, so we have to hope for a win there, too.

Birmingham are close to us in the league and also beat Hull this month, but they drew with Burnley and lost by the odd goal to Blackburn- who we should have beaten. I’d expect a point there, or maybe a win.

Two wins and two draws it is, then! Where are the bookies’ odds...

Phil West says...

In an ideal world I’d be targeting ten points from this tricky-looking quartet of fixtures, but I think that eight would be a decent return - especially considering the injury list we are currently dealing with.

Luton on Saturday is a tough assignment, but if we can learn the lessons from the second-half collapse against Burnley (the importance of playing our natural game, remaining disciplined, etc) we can certainly take at least a point from Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield next week is a game we should definitely be targeting as one to win. There’ll be a loud travelling contingent following the Lads to Yorkshire, and victory would be the ideal way to set us up for the visit of Cardiff.

The Bluebirds ought to present us with a tough test when they arrive on Wearside on Bonfire Night, but with any luck, we might be able to call on one or two currently injured players by then and a draw would be a solid effort depending on the overall quality of the game, and the standard that Cardiff can reach.

Birmingham City at St Andrews is another fixture that we could certainly win if we can perform to our potential. They’re in a similar league position to us, and pocketing maximum points from the Friday night fixture would be a superb result.

There are four tough games to come but we know we can match anyone on our day, and I’m sure that Tony Mowbray and the players will be ready for the challenges ahead.