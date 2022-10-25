Fan Letters: “Wright should be banging down Mowbray’s door” says Sunderland fan

Dear Roker Report,

Having watched our defence creak alarmingly recently, I am somewhat at a loss as to why Bailey Wright seems to have been forgotten by our manager.

Despite being a regular on the bench for the lads, TM seems reluctant to use him even though he constantly refers to our lack of height in defence causing problems during recent matches.

Given that Bailey is 6 ft tall and despite the odd lapse is a dependable central defender and an international player to boot, I wonder why there’s a reluctance to play him.

To play Luke O’Nien elsewhere in defence would not be a problem, after all he is more than capable of playing in most positions on the pitch.

Trai Hume is a young inexperienced defender at this level, to play him yesterday instead of Wright is somewhat baffling to me especially given the opposition we faced.

There is no doubt in my mind that If I was Wright I would be banging down TMs door demanding game time. The guy is a recognised central defender whose position is being taken by other players playing out of position, how must that make him feel especially with a World Cup place in the balance.

If he stays during the January transfer window I will be astounded and who can blame him.

Yours,

Chas445

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Cheers for your letter, Chas. My suspicion is that in both a four and a five at the back, there’s a need for Danny Baath to be complemented by more of a ball-player so that our passing game can function effectively. Wright is a good defender, but he’s not the most mobile and he’s not the best on the ball. The downside, as you say, is that we’re pretty weak on defending set pieces right now. When it comes to young Hume, he’s a fullback and to be honest, Bailey is hardly going to be bombing up and down the left wing for 90 minutes. But you’re right that sitting on the bench is not really what the guy needs in the run up to the World Cup, and as Mowbray said, his door is always open to players who want to discuss their role in the side.

Dear Roker Report,

Not happy with the attitude of some fans at the game on Saturday. Why did so many of them pack up and leave at 3-2? Childish pathetic entitled behaviour. We slag the mags off for the way they go on but some of our lot are worse than mags.

Danny McGann

Ed’s Note [Rich]: People have left the ground early for as long as I can remember. I’ve never understood it and I never will. But it’s their prerogative and each to their own, I guess. As for “worse than mags”, until our fans come wrapped in the flag of a murderous dictatorship, I’ll say that’s a bit of a stretch.

Dear Roker Report,

Fans on twitter slaughtered some of the young kids who struggled on Sat. Pathetic. Do they think it is going to help if they write them off this quick

Give the boys a proper chance before judging

Keep the faith

Ian Hughes (From the cradle to the grave)