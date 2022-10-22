Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-4 Burnley - Tale of two halves as Burnley come back to win

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Not sure he should have jumped out like he did for the first goal, second was difficult due to the two Burnley plays attacking it in front of him and no chance with the final two.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Didn’t react to the ball coming back into his area for the first goal, allowing Tella to head in. Didn’t play badly other than that and competed well.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Comfortably saw off Ashley Barnes, who was subbed at half-time, and was solid all game.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Had a reasonable game at right back in place of Gooch, looked at home in the first half but was a bit weak into a tackle after the break which led to the third goal.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Didn’t have a lot to do in the first half but was targeted after the break with the arrival of Benson and struggled to keep him in check.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Controlled the game in the first half but lost that control in the second, lost his man at the corner for Burnley’s first goal. Had a couple of half chances from distance which never came close to troubling the goalkeeper.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Looked a lot brighter on the ball today and took his goal well but struggled to get hold of the game in the second half and dispossessed too easily for the fourth when he should have played it simple.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Was good in a more advanced position in the first half, with his cross leading to the second but struggled to get involved in the second other than a nice bit of interplay between himself and Amad which saw Embleton’s shot comfortably saved.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Took his first Sunderland goal really well, fluffed a similar chance in the second half but as usual his interplay outside the box is good but needs to be more aggressive in the box.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Involved in the first goal with a quick burst up the wing but was quiet in an attacking sense, good on the ball but looks to be missing a focal point up front to play off more than most.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Set up Amad for the opener with a quick run and ball to the on-loan forward and worked hard all game without much reward. Played in by Amad for his one real opportunity but fired straight at the goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Came on for Pritchard and looked lively when the ball was near him but Burnley were too in control by then for him to make an impact.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Not able to influence proceedings despite being tidy enough on the ball.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Put Neil in a bit of trouble with a pass before the fourth but couldn’t get involved in the game.

Man of the Match: Danny Batth

Was up against a very experienced striker with plenty of Premier League starts under his belt in Ashley Barnes but dealt with him with ease in the first half. He was solid after the break as Burnley put the pressure on, with no blame on Batth for any of the goals and he was one of the few who could hold his head up for his displays in both halves.