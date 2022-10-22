Match Preview: Sunderland v Burnley - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 22nd October 2022

(13th) Sunderland v Burnley (3rd)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

The build-up...

The last time Burnley won a league game on Wearside, we have to go all the way back to Bob Stokoe’s first game in charge as manager of Sunderland in December 1972, when Jimmy Adamson’s Burnley won with the only goal of the game.

Our last league fixture between the two sides outside of the top flight was the 3-2 epic back in April 2007, where a Carlos Edwards thunderbolt helped Roy Keane and the Lads to promotion to the Premier League.

Today’s fixture is a tough one for Tony Mowbray’s young side as we look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Craig Pawson in midweek. Vincent Kompany’s side have made a solid start to the season, even if they have gone full Jack Ross on the Championship having drawn seven games 1-1 so far this season.

Only Preston have conceded fewer and there is only Bristol City who can match them for goals scored in the division, but Burnley aren’t swatting sides away, with eight games drawn so far.

As far as we are concerned, a successive home victory would be a welcome boost to turn a record of one win in six into a record of two wins in three and get us looking back up the table.

The betting...

The bookies have the Lads at 2/1 to collect all three points this afternoon, with Burnley priced at 13/10 to take the win, while the draw is 9/4.

Head-to-head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 31

Draws: 17

Burnley wins: 9

Sunderland goals: 108

Burnley goals: 67

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 18th March 2017

Premier League

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, O’Shea, Denayer, Oviedo, Larsson (Khazri), Gibson (Ndong), Rodwell, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe Substitutes not used: Mannone, Manquillo, Lescott, Djilobodji, Honeyman Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Ward, Barton, Keane, Mee, Boyd (Brady), Hendrick, Gray, Barnes (Vokes), Arfield Substitutes not used: Robinson, Flanagan, Tarowski, Westwood, Defour Attendance: 41,518

Played for both...

Phil Bardsley

Phil Bardsley came through the ranks at Old Trafford and after a number of loan moves, joined Sunderland permanently in 2008.

The tough tackling full-back would make exactly 200 appearances over his six years on Wearside before a move to Stoke City in 2014. Following three years with the Potters, Bardsley moved to Burnley in 2017 and stayed until the summer of this year when he was released.