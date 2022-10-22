Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 16 - Sunderland vs Burnley

Last time around - Blackburn Rovers (a)

Another good Sunderland performance was put out on Sky on Tuesday night, but we were sadly unable to come away with anything from Ewood Park.

That was thanks in the main to a couple of very iffy officiating decisions. Had we been awarded and scored that penalty which slow mo replays showed was certainly due, and had the off-side been spotted, we may well have had a 1-0. Bugger.

The optimism of the Roker Report Predictions team is thwarted once again. Hopefully our luck with shots on goal and the ability of officials can both take a turn for the better this weekend.

Taking on Burnley this afternoon will be no easier, but we are at home, and our 35000 plus “extra man” of a crowd will hopefully make a difference. If we can sing our hearts out for the lads and help them come away with some reward, that would balance the books a bit as they are certainly “in credit” in terms of style of play, effort and craft... and favours owed by the clowns in black.

Predictions League Table - after 15 games

Another “nil-point” for our predictions team means no change in the table.

Martin is developing a crick in his neck looking up at Will, who continues to be ten points ahead of the “Down Under Deducer”.

How will things shape up today with what is possibly our most challenging home tie of the season?

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 0-0 Burnley Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No goal scorer

Like a lot of the lads I am hoping we can nick a win, but I think a draw against a side like these will be a great result.

I never expect us to go out and park the bus, but without any strikers I don't think we can break the back line of Burnley. Others have scored the odd one, but they weren’t operating with no recognised big man. I am hopeful they cannot get any joy with our goal either, and with Patto in nets we have a good chance of that.

The flaw in that plan may involve the loss of Alese for 3-4 weeks, which is a blow, but with Cirkin available and playing well for the past couple of games, I expect we may revert to a back 3 with Batth, Cirkin and O’Nien. The appearance of Hume in the last game suggests he can help too.

0-0, and we go again against Luton pushing for a win, hopefully with a striker at least on the bench.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1-3 Burnley Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I hate to be so pessimistic in my prediction, but I honestly can’t see us getting anything from today.

We’re facing a Burnley side who have a solitary defeat out of fifteen games, having scored the most goals in the league, and with only Preston having conceded less.

They’re going to be a tough nut to crack, and the only thing that gives me some hope of success is Burnley’s raft of 1-1 draws so far.

I think first goal could be huge, as if we give ourselves something to hold onto, we could get something out of it.

Alas, I’m going 3-1 Burnley with Jack Clarke finding the net for the lads

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Burnley Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Burnley haven’t lost a game since August, haven’t lost at home all season and we are struggling to score enough goals to win football matches. So, any optimism of a 2-0 away win has completely dissipated.

On the other hand, Burnley have also drawn more games than they have won during this undefeated streak.

I don’t think we’ll be able to keep them out, but equally, I still don’t think there are enough goals in us to win the game so with that, a 1-1 draw seems the only likely outcome for me… which I’d be buzzing with!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Burnley Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

I think we could see a good game this afternoon, with Burnley flying high and playing good football under Vincent Kompany – I don’t think they’ll do a Preston/Blackpool/Wigan and waste time from the off.

They’ve only lost one all season, so we’ll be hard-pressed to get a home win, but eight draws suggests we could get something from the Clarets – and I think we will.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Burnley Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

A good away performance resulting in the first game where we have lost by more than one was unwarranted and undeserved, but we have shown enough fighting spirit every time this season to bounce back from those defeats.

Unfortunately, I believe despite our best efforts, we will be nullified by a top Burnley side, and even though we won’t be blown away like some have been, we won’t come away with anything as their ability to nullify a strikerless team with a potent attack will be too much for us.

Prove me wrong, lads.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Burnley Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I think we could be in for a good game this weekend. Burnley are a good side and Kompany has them playing some nice stuff. I suspect they will come and attack us, which will suit us going forward ourselves.

The defence will be tested particularly, with Alese the latest victim, after a coward’s challenge forced him off against Blackburn. It’s an opportunity for Wright or Hume to come in and stake a claim, though, and I’m sure both will be up for it

I think the attack will be free-flowing and a score draw seems on the cards.