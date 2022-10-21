Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundtable: “How many points can Sunderland take from Burnley and Luton?”

Ewan Bowman says…

I would be delighted with six points, and really happy with four, but I do think three is a realistic target for the next two games.

Burnley will provide us with a tough test.

They average the most possession out of any team in this league, but with a big crowd expected at the Stadium of Light, I fancy us to take points off any team at home. We will likely have less of the ball, so I do think Tony Mowbray will change it at the weekend.

With Abdoullah Ba, Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette making strong cases for selection they will increase our attacking threat with their pace, and could cause Burnley’s defence one or two problems.

Luton away is a completely different game, as a small ground with a smaller pitch will present us with different problems.

The Hatters are a direct side who will get plenty of balls into the box, and I feel that our passing game will be key to unlocking their defence and minimising their threats.

It will all depend on who Mowbray selects in these two games. Each one has different challenges and he has to get it right from the off.

Mark Carrick says…

Burnley have only lost once all season, and that was way back on August 12th at Watford.

However, four 1-1 draws from their last five away games offers hope that a draw is a likely result. Burnley have only beaten Wigan and Coventry on their travels, and the Stadium of Light in full voice will be a wholly different environment for them to secure maximum points. As we have only lost once at home, I’m going for a point apiece here.

Luton, meanwhile, have won twice and drawn twice at home in the last month, scoring ten goals in those four games.

Their ability to find the net means we will need our forwards to score, probably multiple times. Our away form hasn’t been great without Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms to lead the line on our travels, with back to back defeats in October, and this is another tough challenge.

If we can put in a strong defensive performance, I fancy our chances of nicking a goal, but I can’t see it earning us any more than another point.

All in all, I’d be delighted to turn one of those draws into a win, but I suspect we are looking at only being two points better off by the time November comes around.

Malc Dugdale says…

I’d like between two and four points.

Luton had a good win away at Norwich last time out, and Burnley played out a 1-1 draw in which both goals were scored in the last fifteen minutes.

I think we can beat one of these teams, but not both. Since coming up well ahead of Sunderland, Luton have settled well and can have a very good day when they apply themselves.

Burnley have had a lot of draws, but apart from the recent 4-0 stuffing of Swansea, they don’t score heavily.

If forced to call it, I’d say we’ll get a win against Burnley and a draw against Luton, which feels the wrong way around but based on recent form I’d go with that.

The good thing is that if we play decent football, we can get something from both games, and even if we get two points- given we have no strikers and likely won’t until after the World Cup- that isn’t too bad.

This season is already about how we can hold our position and then kick on when we have someone up front, so anything from two to four points is fine with me.