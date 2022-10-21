Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Pawson 2-0 Sunderland and previewing Sunderland v Burnley!

What’s the crack?
- The f****** **** ref ******* **** and his f****** **** linos and the rest of the ******* ******* EFL are a bit of a nightmare currently aren’t they?
- What did the lads make of the performance overall in spite of the ridiculous decisions from officials?
- Be nice to see some players returning from injury wouldn’t it;
- What do the lads make of this weekends tie against newly relegated Burnley?
- Have we actually done all that bad in the league at all so far, taking everything into consideration?
- All this and more... Ha’way the Lads!
