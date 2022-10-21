Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Pawson 2-0 Sunderland and previewing Sunderland v Burnley!

Our Gav and Chris had a bit to get off their chests about Tuesday’s result, so got together earlier to use the preview slot to vent their frustrations with Craig “Trusst me I'm a professional” Pawson and preview Burnley’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday!