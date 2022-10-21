 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Pawson 2-0 Sunderland and previewing Sunderland v Burnley!

Our Gav and Chris had a bit to get off their chests about Tuesday’s result, so got together earlier to use the preview slot to vent their frustrations with Craig “Trusst me I'm a professional” Pawson and preview Burnley’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday!  

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What’s the crack?

  • The f****** **** ref ******* **** and his f****** **** linos and the rest of the ******* ******* EFL are a bit of a nightmare currently aren’t they?
  • What did the lads make of the performance overall in spite of the ridiculous decisions from officials?
  • Be nice to see some players returning from injury wouldn’t it;
  • What do the lads make of this weekends tie against newly relegated Burnley?
  • Have we actually done all that bad in the league at all so far, taking everything into consideration?
  • All this and more... Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

OPINION!

ITHICS Fanzine: Isn’t it nice to be looking forward to games, win lose or draw?

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

Roker Roundtable: “How many points can Sunderland take from Burnley and Luton?”

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “Sunderland should try and soar back into the Premier League in 2024!”

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report