Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “I don’t feel I will return to the Stadium of Light this season” says reader Conor

Dear Roker Report,

I’m a season ticket holder and regular listener. I’m just messaging regarding the abuse James McClean received on Saturday. As an Irish person I found Saturday afternoon very uncomfortable.

I knew and was fully expecting the boos and for a few people to take it too far. However, it wasn’t just a few people, there were mass chants, particularly from the Roker End referring to the IRA and James’ nationality.

Given the level of anti-Irish abuse aimed at him I feel very unwelcome at the club and Stadium of Light. I know the club has no control over what supporters chant however there has been no statement to condemn the chants as there has been previously (when the club condemned the booing of taking the knee).

I understand the fact fans don’t like McClean, and have no issue with him being booed, it’s abuse such as “Irish c*nt” “fenian bastard” and chanting about the IRA that I found quite upsetting. I don’t feel I will be returning the Stadium of Light this season. I know people will say that’s an over-reaction and that they only dislike McClean not the Irish.

But why would I want to follow a team knowing so many supporters will sing anti-Irish songs without condemnation from the club.

I must say no-one sitting near me in the North Stand did shout abuse such as this. Nor have I received any abuse from Sunderland fans for being Irish.

Just wondering what your thoughts on it are? Do you think the club should condemn it? I have contacted the club to cancel my season ticket, which they have done but have not addressed any of the above concerns I set above

Sorry for the long message.

Conor

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Thanks for the message Conor, but it’s a shame you are contacting us regarding your experiences and the fact you won’t be returning to the Stadium of Light. It should go without saying that people shouldn’t expect to feel like that while they are attending a football game. I saw the club put out a generic club statement on the website on Monday which you can read here. Incidents like these always need to be addressed with the aim of eradicating this sort of behaviour. Hopefully we will see you again at the Stadium of Light at some point in the future Conor.

Dear Roker Report,

Last May I was jubilant and over the moon that after four years in that horrible league, we managed to get out of it.

At the time of writing we are in 12th position. Come May I’ll take that position. Can’t understand some fans, they are hard to please. This term we’ve lost four games by the odd goal. Haven’t been stuffed, with a bit of luck we could even be in a better position. Playing without strikers we have managed 16 goals.

I’m not digging at anybody, but you support your club regardless of personnel, through thick and thin. I have been a fan since 1967 and season ticket holder for many years and it never entered my head that I will not renew.

So, let’s get behind the Lads on Saturday and support them and try to get as many points as we can so that this season we consolidate. Anything else is a bonus. Keep the faith.

Anthony DeGiovanni

Ed’s Note [Chris]: I’ll take that position in May as well Anthony. At the moment I’m just enjoying watching us play. We could have easily got something out of every game we have lost so far this season, and in many of them we have played the better football. Hopefully we have a stress-free season ahead of us.

Dear Roker Report,

Thought that we played absolutely fine the other day. Ref robbed us.

We are going to be fine. That’s the best thing as far as I can tell. Good football. Young side. Yes, we lose games but you can see the plan.

As Mowbray keeps saying. When we have strikers back we will be flying. Add in January - few players going out on loan maybe - we will bring in even more quality. And will kick on.

Play-offs not off the table.

KTF

Ian Hughes