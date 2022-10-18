Andy’s Player Ratings: Blackburn 2-0 Sunderland - Unlucky Lads robbed of points at Rovers

Anthony Patterson: 5/10

No chance with either goal, not much else to do but didn’t look particularly comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Solid enough at right back without threatening going forward, moved to centre back following Alese’s injury and was equally solid

Danny Batth: 6/10

Solid at the back and had the best of Gallagher all night, came close to scoring with a header but Blackburn’s goalkeeper was equal to it.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Had a good game defensively at centre half and was looking solid before a robust challenge saw him taken off injured.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Got beaten too easily out wide on one occasion which unfortunately led to the second just after the break, had a good game other than that and should probably have done better with a shot early on when played in.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Had one shot blasted well over in the second half, neat and tidy while he was on.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Some good bits of play but gave the ball away early on and needs to be more careful about needless fouls.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Couldn’t make anything happen tonight and was quite wasteful on the ball.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Flashed one effort wide in the second half and had one long, mazy run but relatively quiet considering his recent form.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Tested the goalkeeper with a free kick from out wide and had another shot from just outside the box in the first half after he intercepted a cross field ball, buzzed around with some neat interplay.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Should have had a penalty seconds before Blackburn’s opener and had a header saved in the first half, better all-round after the break when he went back to the left wing.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Showed some nice touches, with one really good tackle to win the ball standing out but then immediately gave the ball away with a poor pass out wide.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Buzzed around and tried to make something happen, had one powerful shot saved and got booked following his intervention in an attempt to stop Blackburn’s timewasting.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Neat on the ball but as usual it was outside the box, tracked back well on a few occasions.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Came on at right back following Alese’s injury and did OK.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Tidy on the ball and tracked back to intercept a dangerous cross late on.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Slim pickings tonight, with no-one particularly standing out individually despite us being the better team overall but I’ll give it to Clarke with most of our most dangerous moments involving him. Should have had a penalty, had a header saved, one free kick just over and was involved a lot in the second half, even if nothing came off for him.