 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - Ewood Park

Filed under:

Andy’s Player Ratings: Blackburn 2-0 Sunderland - Unlucky Lads robbed of points at Rovers

Sunderland played pretty well but had no answer to two controversial Blackburn goals. Here’s how Andy rated the players tonight...

By Andy Tomlinson
/ new
Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

Anthony Patterson: 5/10

No chance with either goal, not much else to do but didn’t look particularly comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Solid enough at right back without threatening going forward, moved to centre back following Alese’s injury and was equally solid

Danny Batth: 6/10

Solid at the back and had the best of Gallagher all night, came close to scoring with a header but Blackburn’s goalkeeper was equal to it.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Had a good game defensively at centre half and was looking solid before a robust challenge saw him taken off injured.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Got beaten too easily out wide on one occasion which unfortunately led to the second just after the break, had a good game other than that and should probably have done better with a shot early on when played in.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Had one shot blasted well over in the second half, neat and tidy while he was on.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Some good bits of play but gave the ball away early on and needs to be more careful about needless fouls.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Couldn’t make anything happen tonight and was quite wasteful on the ball.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Flashed one effort wide in the second half and had one long, mazy run but relatively quiet considering his recent form.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Tested the goalkeeper with a free kick from out wide and had another shot from just outside the box in the first half after he intercepted a cross field ball, buzzed around with some neat interplay.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Should have had a penalty seconds before Blackburn’s opener and had a header saved in the first half, better all-round after the break when he went back to the left wing.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Showed some nice touches, with one really good tackle to win the ball standing out but then immediately gave the ball away with a poor pass out wide.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Buzzed around and tried to make something happen, had one powerful shot saved and got booked following his intervention in an attempt to stop Blackburn’s timewasting.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Neat on the ball but as usual it was outside the box, tracked back well on a few occasions.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Came on at right back following Alese’s injury and did OK.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Tidy on the ball and tracked back to intercept a dangerous cross late on.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Slim pickings tonight, with no-one particularly standing out individually despite us being the better team overall but I’ll give it to Clarke with most of our most dangerous moments involving him. Should have had a penalty, had a header saved, one free kick just over and was involved a lot in the second half, even if nothing came off for him.

Sunderland v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

NEWS!

Please vote for Roker Report in the Football Supporters Association Awards!

FEATURES!

Way Back When: Remembering an away day at Ewood Park for the Sunlun boot boys in 1975!

INTERVIEWS!

Fan Focus: Blackburn fan Daniel says it was “best for all parties’ that Tony Mowbray left the club!

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report