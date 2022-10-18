Share All sharing options for: Please vote for Roker Report in the Football Supporters Association Awards!

We are delighted and honoured to have been nominated for the annual Football Supporters Awards. The FSAs are the largest supporter-led awards in the country, with 92 candidates competing in 16 categories. This is our second award nomination of the season, and we need your support once again.

The Roker Report team work hard every day to bring you match previews and analysis for both the Lads and Lasses, opinion pieces, club news, exclusive interviews and, of course, our brilliant podcasts too.

Together with your support, we’ve raised over £100,000 in the last two Christmas Appeals for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

Our category is “Fan Media of the Year” where we compete for public votes against sites that follow Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield United and Grimsby Town - so your support is absolutely crucial to a Sunderland victory.

Fan Media of the Year

Cod Almighty (Grimsby Town)

Roker Report (Sunderland)

The Anfield Wrap (Liverpool)

The Pinch (Sheffield United)

The Square Ball (Leeds United)

True Faith (Newcastle United)

The deadline for the public votes is 31st October and the awards will be announced on 14th November. Click here to Vote Now

Sunderland AFC’s very own Chris Waters is also nominated for “Supporter Liaison Officer” of the Year. The other award categories include men’s and women’s players of the year, where former Sunderland star Beth Mead is a nominee, “Online Media of the Year” sees She Kicks magazine, edited by ex-Sunderland player and Roker Report contributor Jen O’Neill, up for an award, and there’s podcast of the year, pundit of the year and commentator of the year too.

Thanks to our wonderful readers and listeners we have also been shortlisted for the Football Content Awards which are announced a day after the FSAs, and we couldn’t have done any of this without you.

Thank you!