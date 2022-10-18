 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Starting XI: We’re predicting one change to tonight’s starting XI against Blackburn!

We’ve got a number of players banging on the door for a start at the moment – but who will Tony Mowbray select for tonight’s trip to Lancashire?

By MartinWanless
/ new
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sunderland went to a back three on Saturday, and while we played well in the first 45, we looked a lot more threatening in the second 45. Given Gooch’s likely unavailability, I reckon we’ll go back to a back four, and line up like this.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson looked incredibly assured on Saturday – I thought he commanded his box well and took the pressure off the defence when needed.

Sunderland v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship
Patterson had another good game on Saturday - he looked a bit more commanding coming off his line, too
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Defence: Luke O’Nien, Danny Batth, Aje Alese, Dennis Cirkin

Luke O’Nien went to right back in the second half when Lynden Gooch went off injured, and his performance up the right-hand side was instrumental in our turnaround in the second half. The reshuffle meant Aje Alese went into his natural position, and he was superb alongside the excellent Batth. I expect him to stay there tonight, with Cirkin – who made a superb comeback on Saturday – lining up at left back.

Sunderland v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship
Cirkin came back into the team with a cracking display
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfield: Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton

Dan Neil’s performance probably went under the radar a little on Saturday, but he was key in the second half – he was pretty much on his own in the centre of midfield, and did really well. Embleton’s selection on Saturday was a surprise to me – I thought he’d be back on the bench after a couple of poor displays – but he turned in his best performance of the season and deservedly got a goal. Corry Evans, suspended on Saturday, will surely come back in to captain the team against his former club.

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship
Evans played more than 200 games for Blackburn, and returns to Ewood Park tonight as Sunderland captain
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Attackers: Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke

Patrick Roberts was superb on Saturday, and had their defence on toast for the majority of the game. He’s such a good player to watch when he has some space to attack, and while he didn’t get on the scoresheet on Saturday, I have a feeling he will tonight. Pritchard came back into form on Saturday after a couple of quieter games, while Jack Clarke, after a subdued opening 45 when he struggled to get into the game, once again showed the talent he has and will retain his place tonight.

Sunderland v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship
Pritchard returned to form on Saturday
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

FEATURES!

Way Back When: Remembering an away day at Ewood Park for the Sunlun boot boys in 1975!

INTERVIEWS!

Fan Focus: Blackburn fan Daniel says it was “best for all parties’ that Tony Mowbray left the club!

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (18 Oct 2008): Rico runs out of luck as the post and the ref deny Sunderland in London

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report