Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 15 - Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland

Last time around - Wigan Athletic (h)

The Lads finally broke their winless streak on Saturday with a good performance, coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Sunderland B/Wigan. Given the optimism predicted by most, this gives our footy forecasting lads (bar our Aussie ex-pat) something to improve their Predictions tally.

Nerves were admittedly jangling a little when Wigan took the lead late in the first half, with a well-taken strike by Charlie Wyke (which was mostly expected, solely through what is known as “Sod’s Law”). It was from a counterattack and very much against the run of play though, so I for one felt we could still get something from the game after goalies swapped ends.

The second period was among the best we have played since Reading, and probably up there as one of our best 45s at home in my view. The goals from Embleton and Cirkin grabbed us a win that we more than deserved. We could and should have had more, with Roberts and Clarke both having great chances, and one of Paddy’s efforts being bagged but then ruled out by the lino’s flag. Many fans in line claim it was onside. Doesn’t matter now, thankfully.

Matty and Jack were bang on, while Malc, Will and Bomber all got the outcome right but not the correct result, all of them being one goal off in some way. Nobody saw Embo bagging first, so no bonus points there. Martin…did a Martin [Ed’s note - I’m not that far behind you, Malc..].

Predictions League Table - after 14 games

Matty and Jack close the gap on Will to 3 points. Malc and Bomber pull away from Martin by a point more than before. Martin continues to trail the rest, but we are sure will come good soon.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Blackburn have a playing record like a see-saw - win, lose, repeat, for the last eight games or so. They won away at Boro on Saturday, so they are going to lose to the lads tonight. Simple.

That pattern repeats home or away, and of course, home and away is a random thing, but they are actually unbeaten at home since they lost early last month to Bristol City. Until the 70th minute, they were out of it in that game, but they almost got something with goals well into stoppage time, taking it to 3-2 to their guests.

We will have to watch them later in the game for any comeback shenanigans, but if our second half is anything like Saturday’s, these lot are in trouble.

Patrick will be busting to score as he did everything else but that at the weekend, so I am backing him to bust the net with one to get us going.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Blackburn’s form has been up and down like a yo-yo, with recent wins being immediately followed up with a defeat.

They have absolutely no consistency whatsoever but find themselves sitting pretty in fifth.

And how did they do at the weekend? Well, they won....which means only one thing, surely?

Despite all signs suggesting a Sunderland victory, I genuinely think we’ll buck the trend and give Blackburn their first draw of the season.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Jon Dahl Tomasson has got Blackburn ticking. Whilst their away form is a little patchy, they have been brilliant at home, winning all of their last five games at Ewood Park.

The lads will be buzzing after a comeback win on Saturday, but it’s a quick turnaround for many of the same players who put in 120% for those 96 minutes to get three points.

That said, I’ll always back our quality attacking players, with or without Simms and Stewart. Roberts was robbed of a goal at the weekend, so he’ll get what he deserves against Blackburn

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

It was a cracking three points on Saturday, but one before the game – and at halftime – I didn’t see coming at all. Cirkin’s desire to get on to the end of Alex Pritchard’s cross was exceptional and made all of the difference in the end. Blackburn haven’t drawn a game all season, but they’ll draw a game at some point – and I reckon tonight’s the night. 1-1, with Roberts getting the goal his performance on Saturday was so richly deserved.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Back to winning ways for the lads takes us back on the road to the consistently inconsistent Rovers at Ewood Park.

Having been more creative at the weekend, I believe we can go to Moggas’ old home and get back-to-back victories and push back into the playoffs.

Another start for the deep-lying Amad will allow our team to push further up in numbers, and we should have enough to dominate in numbers.

I think this will be a great game between two free-flowing sides, and I believe we have what it takes.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Tony Mowbray’s return to Ewood Park will be an interesting one against a Blackburn side who are very much all or nothing, with eight wins and seven losses without a single draw this season.

They are very much inspired by the continued form of Ben Brereton-Diaz alongside a host of other talented attacking players. The key to winning will be nullifying him, and I fancy our chances with the form of Batth and Alese.

I think we looked better after changing the system against Wigan, and wonder if we will set up the in the same way. Amad provided something extra and Dennis Cirkin showed what a miss he has been.

I fancy us to edge a close encounter after ending our winless run, which will set us nicely for our next Lancastrian opponents in Burnley on Saturday.