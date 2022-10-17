 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship

Sunderland’s October preview, part two!

After a steady if unspectacular run of results so far, the Lads face three tricky-looking fixtures before the end of October. Kyle Garrett looks at what’s in store for Tony Mowbray’s team

By Kyle.GarrettSAFC
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers (A): 18/10/2022

Blackburn’s peculiar start to the season has endured during the first half of October.

The Lancashire side have a record of eight wins and seven losses this season, and sit in fifth place, having played a game more than everyone around them.

Key player: Ben Brereton Diaz

The Chilean has started the season strongly, with seven goals to his name. He and Sam Gallagher have formed a strong partnership up front, and their combination of pace and strength could test our defence on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Burnley (H): 22/10/2022

Top of the table at the time of writing, Burnley have enjoyed a very good start to the season under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets have lost just once this season, but are prone to conceding late goals.

Key player: Nathan Tella

The Southampton loanee has exceeded all expectations.

He arrived at Turf Moor with three goal contributions in three years as a Premier League player, but he has already scored five goals this season, and is coming into form at the right time.

Burnley v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images

Luton Town (A): 29/10/2022

Consistently punching above their weight, the Hatters are proving their worth at Championship level once again as they continue to challenge for a playoff spot.

Seventh after fourteen games, they are unbeaten since the start of September and will be looking to continue that run into November.

Key player: Carlton Morris

Morris picked up the Championship ‘Player of the Month’ award in September and will be keen to get back to goalscoring form before the World Cup break.

Luton’s front pairing of Morris and Elijah Adebayo have formed a potent partnership and are the main source of goals for the Bedfordshire club.

Hull City v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
