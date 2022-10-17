Sunderland’s October preview, part two!

Blackburn Rovers (A): 18/10/2022

Blackburn’s peculiar start to the season has endured during the first half of October.

The Lancashire side have a record of eight wins and seven losses this season, and sit in fifth place, having played a game more than everyone around them.

Key player: Ben Brereton Diaz

The Chilean has started the season strongly, with seven goals to his name. He and Sam Gallagher have formed a strong partnership up front, and their combination of pace and strength could test our defence on Tuesday night.

Burnley (H): 22/10/2022

Top of the table at the time of writing, Burnley have enjoyed a very good start to the season under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets have lost just once this season, but are prone to conceding late goals.

Key player: Nathan Tella

The Southampton loanee has exceeded all expectations.

He arrived at Turf Moor with three goal contributions in three years as a Premier League player, but he has already scored five goals this season, and is coming into form at the right time.

Luton Town (A): 29/10/2022

Consistently punching above their weight, the Hatters are proving their worth at Championship level once again as they continue to challenge for a playoff spot.

Seventh after fourteen games, they are unbeaten since the start of September and will be looking to continue that run into November.

Key player: Carlton Morris

Morris picked up the Championship ‘Player of the Month’ award in September and will be keen to get back to goalscoring form before the World Cup break.

Luton’s front pairing of Morris and Elijah Adebayo have formed a potent partnership and are the main source of goals for the Bedfordshire club.