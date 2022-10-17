Roker Rapport Cirkincast: The Sunderland 2-1 Wigan Review - F*** the Refs Edition!

What’s the crack?
- It’s nice to win again isn’t it; so how do the lads feel?
- A bit of a rough start as Wigan took to breaking up play, hitting long balls and time wasting - were we worried going into the second half after that strangely inevitable Wyke goal against the run of play;
- The referee and officials once again let themselves down as we were denied a great goal; are they plain daft or just horrifically incompetent?
- What a second half performance; after a change in personnel and a tweak to the formation the Lads absolutely tore up the pitch - would love to be a fly on the wall for those Mogga team talks.
- EMBOOOOOOOOOO; The breakthrough finally came - that the ref let us have anyway - when the ball dropped to Embleton in the box and he didn’t disappoint!
- DENNIS F***IN CIRKIN; What a way to return from injury with a fantastic performance and a winning goal guest of honour Niall Quinn would’ve been proud of!
- PATRICK ROBERTS; an inspirational performance from the lad!
- All this and more! Ha'way the Lads!
