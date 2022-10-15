Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-1 Wigan Athletic - Sensational 2nd half sees Lads home for win!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Got a couple of vital touches on dangerous balls in the second half, no chance with the goal and not overly tested.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Comfortable first half in a back three and then even more comfortable at right back in the second. Took the quick free quick that led to the winner.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Beat Wyke in the air every time and a rock at the back as Wigan tried to put the pressure on late.

Aji Alese: 7/10

A couple of bursts forward but showed his quality at the back, shutting down most threats on the left.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Did OK in the first half despite taking a big knock on the edge of the Wigan box which saw him substituted at half-time.

Dennis Cirkin: 8/10

Maybe needed to close Wyke down quicker for the Wigan goal but more than made up with it the rest of the game.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Played more defensively than you would want from Neil but did it well and allowed Embleton to get forward.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Scored the important equaliser, while getting involved in the build up himself and a good midfield display. Possibly lucky to only get a yellow for a tackle on Wyke.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

Really good today, caused problems on the right all afternoon and constantly got past his man. Played one great through ball that Clarke could have scored from but couldn’t quite get around the goalkeeper.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

A great cross for the winner and although not a threat himself he was involved in all of our best play in the second half.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Probably should have got himself a goal, either when he had the chance to go around the goalkeeper or when he decided to head across goal rather than at goal but played well.

Substitutes

Adam Diallo: 7/10

Thought he was really good outside the opposition box, won the ball multiple times and linked up well with Pritchard and Roberts. Just can’t quite get anything going in the box yet.

Bailey Wright: N/A

Came on very late as we saw out the game.

Man of the Match: Dennis Cirkin

Did so well in his first game back, I think he stood off Wyke a bit too much for Wigan’s goal but other than that did really well defensively, including an important block late on, but then got an assist from an overlapping run and then scored the winner with a brave dive to make it 2-1. Didn’t really miss him while he was out due to Alese’s displays but he showed how important he is today.