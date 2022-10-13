Roker Rapport Podcast: An interview with former Sunderland defender Emerson Thome!

As the international break finally draws to a close and League football makes a return to the Stadium of Light, our Chris Wynn sat down to chat with one of the classiest defenders Sunderland have ever signed, embarking on a journey through the life and career of the absolutely f***in delightful Emerson ‘Paredão’ Thome!