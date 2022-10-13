Roker Rapport Podcast: An interview with former Sunderland defender Emerson Thome!

What’s the crack?
- The journey from Porto Alegre; what made a young Emerson - raised in Brazilian football’s golden era - want to play a more direct, combative and aggressive style?
- Batismo de fogo - The fight to stand out in a crowd of 700 hopefuls in the vast youth trials of Brazilian giants Internacional, and the influence of the Grenal on his young mind;
- Moving away from his family and friends to fight for a career in Europe, starting with trying to get the attention of the biggest sides in Portugal’s Primeira Liga;
- Accepting the challenge set by a typically bullish Ron Atkinson at Sheffield Wednesday - with assistance from handy personal interpreter Paulo Di Canio - and proving he had what it took to play the English game;
- Frustrations with what is in his opinion key to the defensive partnership - communication - and his defining role in the Wednesday escape, as well as his move to Stamford Bridge;
- The arrival on Wearside as Peter Reid looked to strengthen the side for what would be one of the best seasons in living memory for many Sunderland fans - did he know exactly what was expected of him from the off?
- His love of the club and it’s supporters, the exact moment he knew he wanted to play for us and his favourite memories of his time at the Stadium of Light;
- The best characters he met along the way, and his favourite stories from his time in the NE;
- His struggle with injuries, playing through the pain barrier and maintaining his positive attitude;
- His career since leaving Wearside, his work for the Red Bull group and his current role in both Europe and Brazil;
- All this and much more!
