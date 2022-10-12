Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “The longer I stay away, the less I want to go back,” says reader Peter

Dear Roker Report,

I was one of many who voiced great concern at the appointment of Tony Mowbray. At the time I saw him as uninspiring, dour and seemingly no motivational skills whatsoever. Indeed, I promised not to return to the SOL as long as he was there because I could genuinely see disaster looming.

I have to be perfectly honest in saying nothing I have bore witness to since has changed my mind. I fear he is tactically inept and we will finish just above the relegation places at best. People are cooing about the changes he made on Saturday and are saying we almost took a point away. Well almost is not good enough. I know Alex Neil has gone and we have to look ahead, but I honestly believe we have taken a back step in employing TM.

He has no flair on the sidelines. He seems such a repetitive character that I shudder to think what his team talks are like. I think we plunged straight in instead of just hanging back another week or two to reflect calmly on proceedings.

Now, we are going backwards yet again. I have still not ventured back to the SOL and the longer I stay away, the less I want to go back under the current Manager. I sincerely hope he proves me wrong and we take off, but I have been a SAFC follower for almost 50 years and this appointment (in my opinion), ranks right up there with the worst ones we have made.

Peter Milton

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Cheers for your letter, Peter. Personally, I love listening to Mowbray speak. He’s a down-to-earth man who seems to be very comfortable in the model we have at the club, and the last thing I want is some egomaniac running up and down the touchine screaming at people and kicking water bottles. He’s got plenty of experience on his CV at this level, so for me there’s no reason to doubt his ability to deal with the squad we have. It’s become a bit of a mantra around these parts to say we must remember that, this season, the goal is consolidation and that there will be times when we go a few games without a win. The Championship is a big step up, this young squad are still adapting to the fact that every is capable of beating everyone else on their day. This isn’t League 1, we won’t win the overwhelming majority of the games we play. We will go to good sides like Swansea and not get any points. This is entirely to be expected and no cause for playthings to be ejected from pramulators. You will hopefully one day find the manager that inspires you enough watching on your stream or listening on the radio to make your way back to watch the Lads play live. As an exiled supporter, I cannot wait to get to my first game of the season and I’ll be cheering them on as I have for decades whatever league we’re in or whoever (bar the mad little fash) has been in charge.

Dear Roker Report,

We take far too many touches of the ball. It’s been on display in the last three games and also at the U21 game on Monday that I attended. These players all look nice but they have no cutting edge, bar Clarke. The rest of them need to take notice.

Stewart and Simms might not be here but that doesn’t excuse these midfielders from not shooting. Shocking.

Phil Wyke

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Cheers for your letter, Phil. You can’t score if you don’t shoot, as the old addage goes.

Dear Roker Report,

Don’t understand why Max Thompson isn’t even making the bench. He’s the only recognised striker we have... someone explain that one to me please.

Josh Simpson

Ed’s Note [Rich]: The explanation is pretty obvious; the head coach doesn’t think he’s ready for the first team. For me, it’s worth giving the boy a place on the bench at least, but this is not a level that is forgiving of inexperinece. Amad Diallo is a talent but he needs a goal to get himself going, I think he’ll be the one who comes through to get the team scoring again.