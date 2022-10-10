Player Ratings: Host of first teamers on show as Sunderland U21s lose to Leeds at the SOL

Jacob Carney: 6/10
Couldn’t have done much about the goal, and made a decent save from a free kick.
Dennis Cirkin: 6/10
Solid enough, but was understandably rusty after a stint out. Looked after himself rather than pushing it and will be glad to get ninety minutes.
Zak Johnson: 6/10
Didn’t look out of place alongside Wright.
Bailey Wright (c): 6/10
As expected really. Coasted through most of the game. Other than a few hairy passes, he was fine.
Trai Hume: 6/10
Few decent bursts forward and defended relatively well, but didn’t stand out. Another who will just be happy to have played 90.
Jewison Bennette: 5/10
Struggled to impact the game. Leeds had a cracking right back who was more than a match for him. Tried hard though and certainly didn’t play poorly.
Edouard Michut: 5/10
Made too many fouls and struggled against some physical Leeds players, but looked tidy when he was on the ball.
Abdoullah Ba: 5/10
Didn’t really do much.
Jay Matete: 7/10
Looked a cut above the majority of his teammates. Very tidy, won us back the ball plenty, and stood out a bit.
Amad Diallo: 6/10
Better in the first half, but probably our most threatening player - not that there was much competition. Quietened off in the second period.
Leon Dajaku: 5/10
Struggled up top to be honest. Got in behind a few times and had the ball in the net but was offside.
Man of the Match: Jay Matete
Needs to start for the first team on Saturday.
