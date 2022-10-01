Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-0 Preston North End - Stalemate at the SoL for the Lads

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made one really good reaction save to tip a shot over the bar but not much to do at all.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

A couple of nice long balls to Clarke early but not the busiest of afternoons.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Riis got in behind once in the first half but Batth covered quickly and then got an important block in but again a relatively quiet afternoon’s work.

Aji Alese: 7/10

One clearance off the line in the first half was almost as good as a goal and got forward reguarly.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

No real opportunities to get forward but made one clearance off the line and made an important interception after reading a potentially dangerous ball into the box.

Corry Evans: 6/10

A quiet game for Evans, with not much happening going forward and not stretched defensively.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Not his most influential but did play one good ball over the top late on for Bennette to chase onto and worked hard all afternoon.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Had the beating of his full back on the rare occasion he got the ball high enough up to do something but never enough numbers in the box, resorted to speculative efforts that didn’t trouble the Preston goal.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Good on the ball as usual and linked up well with the other Sunderland attackers but could not get him on the ball enough around the opposition box.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Had two quick fire efforts after being played in by Roberts in the first half, first was blocked after a weak shot and then a better driven shot was comfortably saved. Involved in some nice interplay between himself, Roberts and Pritchard.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Our most dangerous player going forward, skipped past Preston players regularly, including one effort that saw a shot driven just wide.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Looks a little low on confidence, played it safe a few times rather than taking an opportunity to run at his man. Had one mishit effort just evade Bennette at the far post.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

A good cameo by Ba on his home debut. Showed good feet in midfield and a willingness to drive forward

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

A lively display from the bench, tried to get at his full back and almost got on the end of an Amad shot.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

A late arrival but had one quick run where he span in behind and just couldn’t get his cross in before it went out of play.

Man of the Match: Aji Alese

My man of the match for the second game running. Set up a half chance for Pritchard, fired another cross across the six-yard box and played a nice ball out to Roberts from which the winger just fired wide. Had a good game defensively too, including a great clearance off the line which would have given Preston a first half lead.