Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 11 - Sunderland v Preston North End

Last time around - Watford away

The Roker Report lads were quite optimistic before the Watford game, and hence there was a limited amount of success for our Predictions team with the 2-2 draw being the outcome.

No surprises that optimism was the primary emotion given previous performances, but that’s life as a Mackem. We arguably deserved more, but 4 points from 6 before the Nations League break was a good harvest.

Nobody saw our first goal coming (with a little help from the goal line detector) after the opportunist toe-poke from Alese either, which is a little less of a shock in terms of points being dropped in our predictions league.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a few more of the lads back young Jewison Bennette to notch in future though, after his very late goal relieved Luke O’Nien’s OG blushes and helped us get a share of the spoils.

Hopefully with 2 home games in a row against Preston and Blackpool respectively (albeit in close succession), we will see performances and results to reward our ongoing optimism.

Predictions League Table - after 10 games

Will was the only one to get a point after he called a draw, though with a 1-1 score and Diallo as the predicted scorer, he only gets the one.

That was better than anyone else did though, so he now has a 5 point lead, and has more than treble the Predictions points than our mate down under, Martin.

At this early stage, that makes our Martin the Coventry City of our little league. Hopefully he has better luck with his own residence than Coventry do with their gaff over here.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Preston Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

With Simms out and Jack Clarke being in the form he is, I have to back the young lad to get us out of the starting blocks against North End.

I was thinking of backing Pritchard, as many did last week, but I think while he is performing the role of the false 9 very well he will distract defenders more than score past them. He is a good bet for a set piece though, as he has to put a free kick into the top bins soon.

Preston won away at the end of August, but have since that only taken one point in three games, all of them at home, so they aren’t prolific or hot in any way, and we need to capitalise on that.

So… Clarkey to notch, 2-0 to us, and a big smile on Jack’s face when his goal of the month award rolls in next week. Happy days.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Preston Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Preston have conceded only four goals and lost only twice, which is pretty impressive. But then you measure that up with the fact they have only scored three times, and have had FIVE bore draws!

On the contrary, we’ve yet to witness a game where there have been zero goals.

With our home backing, I reckon we can win this.

Even with their tight backline, I think it will only take one moment of genius from Pritchard to decide the game in our favour.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Preston Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

I’m not sure that I conscribe to the opinion that this will be one of the toughest games of the season so far for Sunderland – I actually believe it could turn out to be one of SAFC’s most comfortable performances.

People look at Preston’s current record, see an abnormal number of 0-0 draws and on the surface think that is going to equate to a very tough day at the office for the lads. Start to peel back the layers and you find that actually it's one point, one goal scored and zero clean sheets for September. Delve a little further and the teams they have been able to keep from scoring away from home are Cardiff (currently 18th), Coventry (24th) and Luton (11th).

Having not scored themselves in SEVEN of their ten league games it's clear that they haven’t been posing any real threat in front of goal. With this in mind and the amount of attacking talent at our disposal, we should be able to play as positively and confidently going forward as we have all season, without fear of repercussions at the other end.

With Simms still ruled out, I’d like to see Diallo get the goal he deserves after impressing in all his cameo appearances so far for the lads… but not being 100% sure he’ll start, I’m backing Patrick Roberts to score first.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Preston Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

It’ll be interesting to see how we line up today - with Simms still out and Preston defensively stingy, I think we’ll see Amad get a start. And I’m going for him to get his first goal for the lads.

Preston don’t concede, don’t score, so it could be a bit of a dour game, but as long as we come out with three points it matters not. Watch it now be a seven goal thriller!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Preston Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

With such uncertainty on who will be back and available, the team has the potential to look a little bit like it’s old self.

Coming up against a team that has really struggled to score may help any lads coming back to fitness as they may not be tested defensively as much as usual, whilst our attacking efficiency can be shown off in full force.

I believe Preston still haven’t gotten started yet this season and at a packed SOL, there may be a tendency for them to crumble under the pressure.

I am expecting a rejuvenated side, with everyone fighting for their spot, to dominate the game and come out with another 3 points.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Preston Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

It feels an eternity since our last game, so I’m excited for us to get back amongst the proper football.

Preston are an odd side - they don’t score many and don’t concede many. I’m hopeful that our pace will be a major threat to them but clearly, they are no mugs at the back.

I think our lads, with the backing of a good home crowd, will see us through. It might take a few whacks but we’ll crack them eventually and once broken, it will lead to a comfortable victory.