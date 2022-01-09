Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC January transfer window special!

Questions

1. Including substitute appearances, how many times did January 2009 loan arrival Calum Davenport play for Sunderland?

2. Tal Ben Haim also joined Sunderland on loan during the same transfer window – which country was he born in?

3. Which Sunderland manager brought Matt Kilgallon to the club in January 2010, signing him from Sheffield United?

4. Sunderland also made two loan signings that month, including which Scottish defender from Tottenham Hotspur?

5. The other loanee was Benjani; who were his parent club at that point?

6. In January 2011 Sunderland brought in Sulley Muntari on loan from which club?

7. The only other arrival that month was Stephane Sessegnon. His first goal for the club came three months later during a home victory over Wigan Athletic, but what was the final score in that match?

8. Wayne Bridge moved to Sunderland temporarily in January 2012; his then girlfriend and now wife Frankie is a member of which girl group?

9. Another loan arrival that month was Sotirios Kyragiakos from Wolfsburg; which other Premier League team had he played for previously?

10. In what year did Sunderland sign Danny Graham from Swansea City?