Score Predictions: Can Sunderland take all three points in front of the cameras?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I can’t stand these muppets, so I’d like the lads to go there, show them how to play footy and come away with a steady but unspectacular win. No injuries and three points is my only ask.

Ross Stewart should be right up for continuing his good form this weekend, and after a good break to rest and recover, those around him should be up for it too.

I’d take a point right now, but I’d much rather beat these clowns to shut them up, and expand the gap between the top two and the play-off slots.

Can’t wait to see the back of them to be honest.

Matthew Foster says...

Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It's a big risk for Sunderland to decide to go ahead with what is a tough game, with COVID slowly creeping through the team. It will be a huge test, with some of our loanees returning to fill the numbers up.

It will be an ugly game, but given our recent form and good morale running through the squad, I'm still confident we can get something from this. Two's a piece and Ross Stewart to continue his form in front of goal.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Seems like an age since our romp over Sheff Wed and I hope we can put another promotion hopeful to the sword here.

2nd vs 4th will likely be a tough encounter with Wycombe being their usual cheating, whinging, fouling selves. Land of giants Sam Vokes, Hanlan and Akinfenwa will have balls covered in snow booted to them all game no doubt, and we will need to contest well.

We should have too much for them quality wise, and I think we put away Sheff Wed at a canter so if we turn it on, I could see another comfortable win here.

Will Jones says...

Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

I believe this is the toughest game of the season. Awful ground, awful car park, awful tactics. This is going to be a grim game to watch (on sky) and we will need to be up for it.

We do not know who will be out with COVID so that dependant, I think we should have them. We are progressing the ball quicker than ever, more efficient than ever and starting to take out chances.

I’m excited to see how we do against an “anti-football” team. If we can beat these at their ground we can beat anyone.

Martin Wanless says...

Wycombe Wanderers 2-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It’s a big call to go ahead with today’s fixture, and covid will likely see a much changed team taking to the field.

This is a massive game in the course of the season, and I’d take a point right now - but with a few players getting unexpected chances I’m banking on them to seize them with both hands and the lads to get a late winner. 3-2 Sunderland.

Chris Wynn says...

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

With the circumstances around players being missing and the fact it’s a top of the table clash live on Sky, I’d be happy with a point this afternoon. It’s going to be a tough 90 minutes and there could well be only one goal in it if either side claim all three points.

But I’ll collect the splinters in my arse and go for a score-draw.