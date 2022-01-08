Andy’s Player Ratings: Wycombe Wanderers 3-3 Sunderland - All square in lunchtime battle at Adams Park

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

First game back following Burge and Hoffmann being missed with Covid and he had a hit and miss day. Some really good saves, particularly one early on, wiped out Evans in the second half and not strong enough for Wycombe’s second.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Had his hands full in the first half defensively, got beat too easily for their opener but much better in the second and threatened at the opposite end.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

A great cross for Stewart’s goal and put in a few more dangerous crosses throughout the game, not as much to do defensively with Wycombe focusing on our right.

Tom Flanagan: 6/10

Up and down game for Flanagan, for the majority he was comfortable but then he’d let a loose ball past him in a dangerous situation.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Got caught dawdling in possession a few times but still had the confidence to make surging runs deep into the second half. Too easily beaten by Vokes for the second goal.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Was having a good game before his injury. His positioning covered for mistakes by Doyle and Flanagan a couple of times, with one great block in the first half, and almost scored when put through on goal. Hopefully he’s OK.

Dan Neil: 6/10

A quieter game for Neil today, couldn’t quite get going in an attacking sense - although did play a big part in the third goal - but covered a lot of ground defensively and typically calm when he got the ball.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Easily the best player on the pitch today. But for wasteful finishing and heavy touches by his team-mates, he could and probably should have had three assists.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Was very wasteful for most of the game, with nothing coming off for him but then sparked into life near the end with one cross setting up Stewart to miss a sitter then his run and ball giving Stewart another chance which he duly took.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Was so unlucky not to score when his effort came back off the crossbar, got an assist with a great run and ball for the second goal and had a very good game.

Ross Stewart: 8/10

Scored two and was so unlucky not to score consecutive hat-tricks, with his first going down as an own goal. Could have had a couple more too, clearly flying with confidence right now.

Substitute

Jack Diamond: 6/10

Looked very lively when he came on for Evans with twenty minutes to go, definitely needs to play regularly but good to see him get a run out.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Very close between Stewart and Pritchard but the latter’s all round game today makes him my man of the match. Created quite a few gilt edged chances that we really need to score from and was by far the stand out player on the pitch.