Match Preview: Wycombe Wanderers v Sunderland - all the build-up ahead of kick-off!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Saturday 8th January 2022

(4th) Wycombe Wanderers v Sunderland (2nd)

Sky Bet League One

Adams Park

Kick-Off: 12:30

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available online via SAFC here.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

It’s our first action of 2022 as we travel to promotion chasing Wycombe Wanderers for the first time since the ill-tempered affair towards the end of 2019. That resulted in the only defeat we have suffered to Wycombe since the first ever meeting between the two sides in November 2018.

It’s fair to say we’re on a role - without defeat since the 2nd November and scoring 16 goals in the last five in League One - and today presents a challenge to once again stamp our authority in the division by, at the very least, avoiding a defeat at one of the chasing pack.

After a wobble away from home in the earlier part of the season, we now have the 6th best away record in League One and find ourselves undefeated on the road in the last four having found a rhythm away from the Stadium of Light.

This afternoon provides another chance for us to make a statement in League One and being a lunchtime kick-off on Sky Sports gives it the feeling of an early major clash in the bid to get back to the Championship.

After returning to League One from the Championship at the first time of asking, it’s maybe no surprise to find Wycombe in the hunt for at least a play-off place, but this is a testament to the job Gareth Ainsworth has done with The Chairboys that they have raised the expectation levels.

And today is potentially a big one in terms of the context of how the League One promotion race may play out.

At the moment, there are hints that a group of three, that includes ourselves, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, may breakaway from the rest and make a dash to see which two of the three finish in the automatic positions. But today presents a chance for Wycombe to add their name to potential sides that may begin to pull clear of the rest.

Their home this season is impressive having lost only twice in the eleven games at Adams Park in League One so far this season and today they will be looking to continue that in front of the cameras and their a full house.

League One Form...

The betting...

The bookies can’t split the two sides with a price of 8/5 for either team to take all three points, with the draw at 23/10.

And it’s a similar story with the scoreline, a 1-1 draw is favourite at 5/1, with a 1-0 win for either side priced at at 7/1.

Head to head...

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 2

Draws: 2

Wycombe Wanderers wins: 1

Sunderland goals: 9

Wycombe Wanderers goals: 4

Last time we met... at Adams Park

Saturday 19th October 2019

League One

Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Sunderland

(Charles 29’)

Sunderland: Burge, C. McLaughlin, Willis, Lynch, Hume, Watmore (Maguire), Leadbitter (McNulty), Power, O’Nien, McGeady, Wyke (Grigg) Substitutes not used: J. McLaughlin, Flanagan, Dobson, Gooch Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, Grimmer, Jacobson, Gape, Stewart, Charles, Wheeler, Freeman, Akinfenwa, Bloomfield (Pattison), Aarons (Parker) Substitutes not used: Yates, Jombati, Mascoli, Phillips, Kashket Attendance: 8,395

Played for both...

Luke O’Nien

O’Nien is missing for the Lads today, but joined Wycombe after being released from Watford in the summer of 2015 and went on to make over a century of appearances for the club.

He joined Sunderland as we began life in League One in 2018 and has already been on Wearside and made more appearances for the Lads than his time with Wycombe.