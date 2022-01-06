Roker Roundup: French report claims that Patrick Roberts set to be released by Troyes soon

Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: French report claims that Patrick Roberts set to be released by Troyes soon

Roberts departure imminent

Sunderland have recently been linked with a move for Manchester City playmaker Patrick Roberts by Football Insider, with the 24-year-old said to be in attendance for the 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Roberts is currently on loan at French side Troyes but reports in the French press yesterday have said that the move to cut short the player’s loan deal will soon be made official.

L’est eclair say three players will be leaving the Ligue 1 club in the very near future: Roberts, his on-loan Manchester City team-mate Philippe Sandler, and young English winger Levi Lumeka, which will free up new Troyes manager Bruno Irles to make January signings of his own.

Once Roberts’ loan deal with Troyes is cancelled, he should be free to finalise his move to Sunderland.

Carson heads to League One

Sunderland academy product Trevor Carson has joined fellow League One club Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joins the Shrimps from Dundee United and links up once again with Stephen Robinson, who signed him for Motherwell back in 2017.

Carson had been linked with a move to Hartlepool United but told Morecambe’s official website that he was delighted to join his new club:

[I’m] delighted, it’s been in the pipeline for maybe a week or so, I’ve obviously got the relationship with the manager having worked with him at Motherwell. I’m delighted to come here, hopefully I’ll add something to the team and help us stay in the league. I’ve still got a lot to offer as a goalkeeper, I haven’t played as much as I’d want at Dundee United, but I played at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago and I feel in the best shape of my life, hence that’s why I felt the need to get out. I wasn’t content just sitting on the bench at Dundee United, so hopefully I can prove to the fans that I’ve been a good addition.

Contract wrangle for Vergini

Ex-Sunderland loanee Santiago Vergini is in a contract wrangle with current club San Lorenzo, according to Ole.

The central defender is currently trying to have his contract cancelled due to unpaid debts, despite only having six months left on his deal.

Vergini had previously been on-loan at Atletico Tucuman but has returned to his parent club to negotiate his departure on a free transfer, a situation mirrored by his team-mate and former Wigan and Chelsea striker Franco Di Santo.