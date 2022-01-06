Fan Letters: “Everyone who follows Linfield absolutely adores him” says Sunderland fan in NI

Dear Roker Report,

I have to say, I am very impressed with SAFC’s acquisition of Hume from Linfield.

I know this isn’t your stereotypical big-name signing or even a player people have heard of, but that matters naught. I actually live in Linfield and get along to watch them regular given I can’t get across to Sunderland much anymore, and Hume has impressed me all season.

I was at both games between Linfield and Glentoran where he scored in both and everyone who follows the team there absolutely adores him. All are sad to see him go but acknowledge that he is destined for bigger things.

I am actually very surprised that a Championship club didn’t come in for him and match SAFC’s offer. I heard Stoke were interested but we all know they’re not on our level, despite the fact they are currently a league above.

Welcome to SAFC, Trai. You will do well here if you work hard.

Patrick Dunne

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Cheers for your letter, Patrick. You’ve probably a better insight than almost any other Sunderland fan into the potential of this young lad to make an impact at the Stadium of Light. He’s clearly got something, and I really hope that we’re the perfect place for him to develop his talents.

Just a few things you can look forward to @SunderlandAFC.



Good Luck @hume_trai pic.twitter.com/MFwT6BkXjd — Linfieldtv (@Linfieldtv) January 4, 2022

Dear Roker Report,

Is it me, or do we have another Jordan Henderson in Dan Neil?

I watched Jordan Henderson play for England U21s around 12 years ago, and he had a very mature head on young shoulders. He always had an extra second on the ball and rarely wasted a pass. Given our youth set up, and with Dickman grabbing the cash up the road, how many other gems do we have in readiness for our Premier League push in 2023/24?

Rob In Bristol

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Hi Rob, I think they’re slightly different types of mindfield player, but in terms of their potential and their talent Hendo and Neil are probably comperable (with the proviso that Henderson broke into a Premier League side while Neil is bossing it League 1). What’s the production line of talent like? Our Cat. A academy still mixes it with the best, and it would be great to see some of the fruits of Kristjaan Speakman’s development expertise being harvested for the first team over the next couple of years.

Dear Roker Report,

Whilst I understand people are lost in the excitement of the transfer window, we have a huge game at the weekend v Wycombe and I hope people realise the impact a win could have. Not just cos Rotherham and Wigan are not playing in the league, but cos Wycombe are a scalp at this level and are right up there with us.

How should LJ approach the game? I think we take it to them like we have all other teams this season, battling and giving our all while playing great passing football.

Dan Neil reminds me a lot of Claudio Reyna, a player I loved many years ago. Alex Pritchard has the dribbling skills and low centre of gravity of Steed Malbranque, and Ross Stewart is a bit like a more energetic Kenwyne Jones... we have some proper players now.

Bring it on Wycombe!

Tom in Sherburn