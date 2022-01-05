Roker Rapport Podcast: The Season So Far - The SAFC Transfer Window & looking ahead to January!

What’s the crack?
- So December went reasonably well didn’t it - how much credit does Lee Johnson and the squad deserve for the turnaround following that slight dip?
- The Annual Transfer Window chaos; We have lads coming in, lads wanted by other clubs, positions that need filling over the next month... how soon do we think the majority of our business will be done?
- Dan Neil - The Speakman says no - but to be fair would we accept a serious offer from a big PL side? Even if we did - this window or next - would that actually be better for lads like Dan Neil or could they suffer the same struggles in development as the players we’re trying to bring in?
- Which positions require the most attention in the lads opinions, especially given some of our longer term injuries, and is there any need to recall players like Diamond right now?
- This Trai Hume lad sounds promising... so what do we know about him and his time at Linfield, and what do we know about the Patrick Roberts link?
- What are the minimum expectations for the side regarding performances and points we’re seeking to gain before the window ends, and how confident is everyone feeling after the final games of 2021?
- Looking ahead to Wycombe - Are we confident Lee Johnson’s positive playing style will overcome the more negative playing style of Ainsworth?
- All this and much, much more! Listen in!
