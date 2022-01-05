Roker Roundup: Alves looks set for West Ham return in the next few days after failed SAFC loan

Alves set for West Ham return?

Frederik Alves’ loan move from West Ham United has not really worked out as yet, with the Danish defender mainly restricted to outings in cup competitions, but he may not get a chance to show what he is capable of in League One with reports suggesting that he will return to West Ham imminently.

Reliable West Ham insider Ex-WHU Employee, speaking on their Patreon account, say Alves should return to his parent club in the next few days.

The report goes on to say that he will remain in London for January until a decision is made on whether the 22-year-old goes back out on loan or gets a chance to prove his worth to David Moyes.

Patterson penalty save

Anthony Patterson rejoined Notts County on loan late last week and was quickly called into action as he started against Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham on Monday evening.

The goalkeeper took no time to make an impression during his second loan spell at Meadow Lane, saving a penalty in a 3-1 win and you can watch his excellent stop in the highlights video below:

Ex-Black Cats on the move

Ex-Sunderland forward David Moberg Karlsson has joined Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old had been on the books of Sparta Prague, scoring 21 goals in 74 games for the club, but will now continue his career in the J-League.

Moberg Karlsson is not the only former Sunderland player to sign for a J-League side, with academy product and New Zealand international Michael Woud signing for Kyoto Sanga on a three-year deal from Dutch club Almere City.

Finally, Jon Stead has joined Tampa Bay Rowdies as an assistant coach to his former Sunderland team-mate Neill Collins.

Stead hung up his boots in 2021 and shortly thereafter took up a coaching position with USL Championship side Hartford Athletic.

He has now joined up with Collins with the Rowdies, who also play in the USL Championship, and Collins believes bringing in someone who knows him will benefit the club, telling the club’s website:

As you can imagine, there’s been so many candidates that are good coaches that we obviously considered, but I think with Jon, he also knows me and my personality. And I know Jon’s, and it’s different to mine. For me, that’s the single most important thing about that particular assistant role; having someone that knows what I’m like and can compliment that with different things. I think Jon will do that.