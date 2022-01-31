Deadline Day: Aiden O’Brien set to leave Sunderland - and Gooch & Flanagan could follow

Aiden O’Brien has agreed a permanent switch to League One rivals Portsmouth, putting an end to his frustrating stay on Wearside.

The former Republic of Ireland striker has not been able to hold down a regular spot in the side during his time at the club, and now heads off to join up with Denver Hume at Danny Cowley’s Pompey.

Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan - who are also out of contract soon - have been on the receiving end of offers from other League One sides today, and the club are understood to be ready to accept an offer. Their departures depend upon the players themselves, though, and whether they actually want to leave.

