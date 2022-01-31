Deadline Day: Sunderland in talks to sign Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete

Sunderland are set to add a much-needed midfield option to their ranks on deadline day, and are in talks to sign highly-rated Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete.

The highly-rated central midfielder had been strongly linked with a move to Ipswich Town in recent days but will instead join a Sunderland team that is in need of an extra central midfielder.

With Luke O’Nien still rehabilitating following shoulder surgery and Carl Winchester often deployed at full back, Sunderland have only had Corry Evans and Dan Neil available in midfield - and with Evans’ injury record, signing another central midfielder is a must before the window closed.

Despite not turning 21 for another 10 days, Matete has been a regular in the Fleetwood midfield during the current campaign, starting 18 games in League One this season.