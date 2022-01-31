 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Deadline Day: Sunderland aiming to sign Dutch international Terence Kongolo

Sunderland are hoping to clinch the signing of 27-year-old Netherlands international centre back Terence Kongolo from Championship leaders Fulham.

By Andy Tomlinson
Photo by Harriet Lander - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

The 27-year-old initially signed for Fulham on loan from Huddersfield Town during the January 2020 transfer window, before completing a permanent move to Craven Cottage for a fee rising to £7m the following October.

However he has found chances at Fulham hard to come by, and he is expected to join Sunderland on a permanent deal.

With Oliver Younger joining Doncaster Rovers and Arbenit Xhemajli still recovering from his long-term injury and in need of a loan spell, Kongolo will add much-needed strength-in-depth to Sunderland’s back line.

