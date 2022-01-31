If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: Lee Johnson Sacked by Sunderland - The Reaction!

What’s the crack?

Lee Johnson sacked - Does this seem a bit reactionary the eve of deadline day?

Did LJ do enough wrong to warrant such a decision partway through his first full season?

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman seem to have abandoned this long term plan of theirs... Or have they?

Was the Bolton result the deciding factor or is there more going on here than the club are letting on?

Sunderland fail to actually shock the footballing world by simply attempting to repeat the same process until something works - So who’s next on our wonderful managerial merry-go-round?

What’s the plan now? Is promotion achievable bringing a manager in with just 3 months of the season remaining?

All this and much more! Listen in!

