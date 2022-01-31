Deadline Day: He’s back! Jermain Defoe makes hero’s return to Sunderland

According to several national media outlets, Sunderland have re-signed fan favourite Jermain Defoe on a deal that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season, with an option to extend his contract further.

Defoe has been a free agent since leaving Rangers earlier this month, as the striker looked to continue his long playing career. He had been linked with a number of clubs, including the likes of Oxford United and Charlton Athletic but he has instead returned to Sunderland.

The 39-year-old previously spent three seasons on Wearside, during our spell in the Premier League, scoring 37 goals in 93 games in all competitions.

He’ll now join up with a first team squad who are 3rd in the league and will provide competition to League One’s top scorer Ross Stewart.

Keep an eye on Roker Report throughout the day, as we bring you all the latest on Deadline Day, via RokerReport.com and our social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.