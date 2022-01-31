Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC January Deadline Day special!

Questions

1. Which Celtic winger moved to Sunderland on loan during the January 2019 transfer window?

2. Jimmy Dunne was another loanee arrival that month – which club did he arrive from?

3. Dunne’s only goal for Sunderland came during a game at Oxford United; what was the final score in the game?

4. Which other recent recruit made his Sunderland debut in that fixture?

5. Grant Leadbitter returned to the club during the same window after leaving which side?

6. On January 2019 deadline day Kazaiah Sterling joined – how many times did he play for Sunderland whilst on loan?

7. How many goals did Sterling score for Sunderland during those appearances?

8. True or false; after moving on loan from Swansea City in January 2020, Declan John made no appearances for Sunderland?

9. Which club loaned Antonie Semenyo to Sunderland during the same window?

10. Which midfielder came to Wearside from Queens Park Rangers in the same month?

11. Bailey Wright also joined the club in January 2020 – who was his debut against?

12. Forward Kyle Lafferty agreed a short term deal that month too and scored twice for the club, with both goals coming in the same match. Who were the opposition?

13. Following the end of the January 2020 transfer window Sunderland brought in which free agent central defender, only for him to leave without making an appearance for the club?

14. Sunderland signed two loan players in January 2021; who were they? (name both for a point)

15. Lee Johnson also signed two players on permanent deals during the window, the first being which Forest Green Rovers midfielder?

16. Ross Stewart was the second purchase and was signed from which club?

17. Who was the first arrival of the current transfer window?

18. Who did new defender Danny Batth make his Sunderland debut against earlier this month?

19. Prior to joining Sunderland, Patrick Roberts had been on loan at which French club?

20. Which city is new loanee Jack Clarke from originally?