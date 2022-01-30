Lee Johnson SACKED as Sunderland Head Coach

Sunderland have announced that Lee Johnson has been sacked as head coach, leaving after a 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

The former Oldham and Bristol City boss arrived at the club in December 2020 when he replaced Phil Parkinson, but the club weren’t able to get out of League One after a play-off semi-final defeat to Lincoln.

This season, with the team sat in 3rd place, the concerning away defeats at Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and at Bolton, in particular, have given Sunderland’s owner a cause for concern, and now the club have taken the decision to appoint a new man who can hopefully guide the team out of the third tier after four long and frustrating seasons.

The club statement reads: