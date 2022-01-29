Andy’s Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 6-0 Sunderland - Embarrassing performance sees Lads battered!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 0/10

Six goals conceded from seven shots on target, just not good enough.

Carl Winchester: 0/10

His early season form has completely deserted him, all over the place defensively and no threat going forward.

Daniel Batth: 0/10

As if we weren’t losing bad enough at the time, Batth decides late on to try and top Santiago Vergini’s own goal from the hammering at Southampton.

Callum Doyle: 0/10

Didn’t look comfortable from the off, Bolton closed him down early and he struggled throughout.

Dennis Cirkin: 0/10

Thought he was doing OK in the first half, despite the score, but went missing in the second.

Corry Evans: 0/10

Our most experienced player and captain, he should be the one to get hold of the team and sort them out. That didn’t happen.

Dan Neil: 0/10

Comfortably his worst performance in a Sunderland shirt, nothing happened for him today.

Lynden Gooch: 0/10

Couldn’t make anything happen from the left wing and then struggled at left back.

Elliot Embleton: 0/10

Had a good effort on goal in the first half but not able to create anything of note.

Leon Dajaku: 0/10

Anonymous today, didn’t get at his full back and like the rest of the attacking players, created nothing.

Ross Stewart: 0/10

Too easily shackled by Bolton’s centre backs, had nothing to work with but far below his usual standard.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: N/A

Came on with his new team-mates having already given up the ghost, looked promising and can hopefully only improve from here.

Alex Pritchard: N/A

Team had already given up, even though Pritchard’s introduction was just after the 50th minute mark.

Patrick Roberts: N/A

Came on for Dajaku and had a chance to show his quick feet with one good run but no chance to make anything happen at that point.

Man of the Match: 6,000 Sunderland fans.

Obviously can’t give a man of the match after that performance, so rather than none at all I’ll give it to the fans. They turned up in their droves, to watch the team embarrass the badge.