Score Predictions: Will Sunderland stick to winning ways at Bolton?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Bolton 0-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Danny Batth

I’m really looking forward to this match as it will hopefully be our first chance to see some of our earlier signings blend with some of the more recent ones. Roberts and Hume could well feature, though it’s likely too soon for Clarke.

That being the case, I’m hoping we have now had enough time to limit the home side to a clean sheet, and for the absolute unit that is Danny Boy to soar in the air inside the box and open the scoring from a set piece we have been practising all week.

After our iffy results earlier in January, this is a bit of a must win despite being away from home, but I can’t see it being much of an issue as long as we get out of the starting blocks at pace and get at these lot.

Take them to the sword boys. It’s February soon, let’s send a message!

Matthew Foster says...

Bolton 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Leon Dajaku

With a morale-boosting victory over Pompey, and further strengthening of the front line with Jack Clarke, it's been a good week! Not forgetting there will be 5,000 mackems backing the lads at Bolton today.

Bolton come into the game with two wins on the bounce, after December was hampered by postponements. I think we'll win this, perhaps not entirely as comfortably as we'd hope. But as I said with Pompy, I don't see many sides getting the better of us, especially with our options going forward!

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Bolton 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Another game and another signing. Jack Clarke is our more recent addition, and I’m interested to see if he is involved.

The prospect of having a bench of Patrick Roberts and Clarke is an intriguing one and hopefully will be the kind of players that can make a real difference for us in our promotion push.

The added steel of Danny Batth paid dividends in our last game against Portsmouth and I expect a similarly solid rearguard performance to be the basis for another victory.

Will Jones says...

Bolton 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Off the back of a close affair last weekend, the lads are all getting back to into the swing of things with the first win in four games.

We have an amazing array of forward choices (dependant on who is fit) and Danny Batth who can show his presence on a smaller pitch.

I believe we will push early and get straight into them, knowing what we have to offer on the bench. The high press and terrier like mentality should be there from the off.

I expect a high pace game with Bolton now hitting a run of form, but I fully expect us to win again and put away another team on our run to the autos.

Martin Wanless says...

Bolton 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I think this will be a tough game, but we showed last weekend we can grind out a result in less-than-ideal conditions and that will stand us in good stead. The addition of Danny Batth looks as if it could be just what we need, and while I wouldn’t necessarily expect any of the other new signings to start, they’re going to be threats from the bench.

After his blitz of goals either side of New Year, Ross Stewart’s suffered from a bit of a festive hangover in the past few games (albeit he did get the assist for Embleton last week), but he’s too good a player to not be on the scoresheet so I’m backing him to get the first in a not-altogether-comfortable victory this afternoon. 2-0.

Chris Wynn says...

Bolton 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I don’t think we’ll get it all our own way at Bolton this afternoon. They’ve just come out on the other side of a bad run and won their last two games, and in front of what is likely to be one of their biggest crowds of the season on home turf, it’s one they’ll be up for.

It could be a case of first goal the winner, and I think with the options now available in forward positions that we’ll strike first, combine this with the defensive showing we put in last week and we should take all three points.